Enemy Drone Drops Bomb On Elderly Woman In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 68-year-old woman has been wounded in a Russian drone attack in Novoraisk, Kherson region.

The regional military administration reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In Novoraisk, the occupiers attacked a local woman with a drone," the report reads.

The administration said a drone had dropped a bomb on the woman. The victim was diagnosed with a mine blast injury, as well as injuries to her head, eye and leg. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On October 31, Russian troops launched 94 shelling attacks on the Kherson region, killing one person and wounding eight others.