Russian Bases On Arabat Spit Come Under Attack

Russian military bases on the Arabat Spit in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region have come under attack.

That's according to the Telegram channel Henichesk , which refers to reports from local residents, according to Ukrinform.

"The bases of the Russian military in at least two seized resorts on the Arabat Spit were likely hit by rocket attacks," the report said.

Local residents said the attack was ongoing and that drones had been spotted over the Arabat Spit.

"Missiles hit two recreation centers – Yunyi and Blakytne Polumia - in the village of Strilkove. These children's sanatoriums were captured by the Rashists and they serve as their bases," residents of the Henichesk community said.

According to local reports, ambulances and fire trucks rushed to Strilkove from Henichesk and the village of Henicheska Hirka.

On June 9, in the village of Strilkove, Kherson region, on the Arabat Spit, a Russian base in the building of the "Russian Interior Ministry" was destroyed.

Earlier it emerged that in the Kherson region, collaborators are passing off the building of the Ukrainian health project "Eco-city" as a newly built "government quarter" on the temporarily occupied Arabat Spit.

In the temporarily occupied Kherson region, Russian military personnel and collaborators are gathering on the Arabat Spit where they create their occupation "administrations" and conduct combat training.

In the autumn of 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.