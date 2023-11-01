Russians Have No Strategic Success In Kupiansk Sector Colonel-General Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders have not achieved strategic success in the Kupiansk sector.
Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy has no strategic success in the Kupiansk direction. The goal of the Russians is clear – they want to reoccupy the city," the commander said.
Syrskyi said that Ukraine's defense forces were giving the enemy a decent rebuff and thwarting his attempts to move forward.
The city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, is an important logistics hub. Today, this section of the front is one of the hottest.
Photo: Syrskyi/Telegram
