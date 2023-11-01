Kirkuk Culture Association To Cooperate With Azerbaijan Press Council

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan
Press Council and the Kirkuk Culture Association. The signing the
MoU took place at the meeting held in the Press Council with the
participation of the delegation from Kirkuk, Iraq, which visited
Baku, Azernews report.
Talking about Azerbaijan's cultural relations with the Turkic
world, Chairman of the Council of Ministers, Rashad Majid, pointed
out that journalists in the Turkic region cooperate closely with
each other. Stating that he is hopeful that closeness with the
media organization in the Kirkuk region of Iraq will be important
in this sense, R. Majid emphasized the great and selfless work of
the Kirkuk Cultural Association and its head, Shamseddin Kuzechi in
creating and strengthening bonds between Azerbaijan and Kirkuk, as
well as in promoting common Turkish values. He pointed out that he
was awarded by the institution headed by the Chairman of the
Council, Sh. Kuzachi and presented him with the diploma of the
Council.
Speaking about the importance of strengthening mutual
cooperation, Sh. Kuzachi listed the points that justify the
importance of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed by the Press
Council and the Kirkuk Culture Association in terms of support for
the further systematization of the ongoing work.
Other speakers spoke about the characteristics of Kirkuk Turks'
integration into the Turkic world and said that there is a need to
promote common history, culture, and traditions on wider platforms.
At the meeting, opinions were exchanged on issues of mutual
interest.
It should be noted that in the Memorandum of Cooperation signed
between the Ministry of Culture and the Kirkuk Cultural
Association, in the direction of promoting common values and
principles, measures aimed at preparing and implementing projects
for the purpose of practical support for the provision of quality
news production by media subjects, increasing the prospects of
joint international cooperation, and investigating the
possibilities of applying foreign experience to see and other
issues are reflected.
