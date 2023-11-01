Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Agree To Develop Cooperation In Agriculture

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to develop cooperation in
the field of agriculture, Azernews reports, citing the press
service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry.
An agreement in this direction was reached during a meeting
between the Ambassador of Tajikistan in Baku, Ilhom Abdurahmon and
the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Majun Mammadov.
At the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of
relations between the two countries as well as prospects for the
development of cooperation in the agricultural sector.
Abdurahmon and Mammadov expressed their readiness to promote the
development of bilateral cooperation in the field of
agriculture.
The relevant departments will engage in personnel training,
education, and the exchange of experience in the field of
digitalization of agriculture.
The agreement was signed and was aimed at strengthening
cooperation in the fields of crop production, livestock production,
beekeeping, plant protection and quarantine, veterinary science,
and joint investment projects in the agricultural industry.
The agreement also included provisions for the exchange of
regulatory legal acts and standards, the exchange of samples of
seeds and farm animals, joint surveys and developments, the
exchange of specialists, and participation in events held in the
territory of both countries.
The agreement also provided for the creation of a joint working
group to consider specific projects and programs of cooperation and
to prepare proposals on the procedure for their implementation.
The agreement was signed for a period of five years and was
automatically renewed for subsequent five-year periods if either
party did not notify the other party of its intention to terminate
the agreement in writing at least six months before the expiration
of the agreement.
The agreement is expected to lead to increased cooperation
between the two countries in the field of agriculture and to
promote the development of bilateral cooperation in the
agricultural sector.
MENAFN01112023000195011045ID1107352005
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.