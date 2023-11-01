Tajikistan, Azerbaijan Agree To Develop Cooperation In Agriculture

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to develop cooperation in the field of agriculture, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Tajik Foreign Ministry.

An agreement in this direction was reached during a meeting between the Ambassador of Tajikistan in Baku, Ilhom Abdurahmon and the Minister of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, Majun Mammadov.

At the meeting, the parties discussed the current state of relations between the two countries as well as prospects for the development of cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Abdurahmon and Mammadov expressed their readiness to promote the development of bilateral cooperation in the field of agriculture.

The relevant departments will engage in personnel training, education, and the exchange of experience in the field of digitalization of agriculture.

The agreement was signed and was aimed at strengthening cooperation in the fields of crop production, livestock production, beekeeping, plant protection and quarantine, veterinary science, and joint investment projects in the agricultural industry.

The agreement also included provisions for the exchange of regulatory legal acts and standards, the exchange of samples of seeds and farm animals, joint surveys and developments, the exchange of specialists, and participation in events held in the territory of both countries.

The agreement also provided for the creation of a joint working group to consider specific projects and programs of cooperation and to prepare proposals on the procedure for their implementation.

The agreement was signed for a period of five years and was automatically renewed for subsequent five-year periods if either party did not notify the other party of its intention to terminate the agreement in writing at least six months before the expiration of the agreement.

The agreement is expected to lead to increased cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture and to promote the development of bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector.