AZAL Inks Agreement With Getjet Airlines To Meet Growing Demand For Passenger Transportation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) For the first time in its history, the national air carrier of
Azerbaijan, AZAL, has signed a wet lease agreement with GetJet
Airlines on three Airbus A320 aircraft.
Under the widely used leasing agreement, along with aircraft
leasing, services are provided for flight crew, maintenance,
insurance, quality assurance and flight safety.
Signing an agreement with GetJet Airlines is another step in our
desire to improve the customer experience with AZAL, which
corresponds to the airline's long–term development strategy. We
continue to increase the number and frequency of routes, striving
to ensure reliability, safety and comfort for our passengers.
AZAL continues to expand its route network and frequency of
flights and plans to use leased aircraft on routes to Istanbul,
Dubai, Milan, Vienna, Almaty, Astana and others to meet the growing
needs of passengers.
Leasing aircraft comply with international aviation standards,
which guarantees flight safety. The Lithuanian airline GetJet
Airlines is IOSA certified and specializes in ACMI transportation
and charter flights.
MENAFN01112023000195011045ID1107352004
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.