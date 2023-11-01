US senators denounce proposal to split Ukraine, Israel assistance package

(MENAFN) Bipartisan US senators have expressed their support for funding Ukraine and raised concerns on Tuesday about a House Republican proposal to split President Joe Biden's USD106 billion aid package, as reported by news agencies.



House Republicans have introduced a separate USD14.3 billion aid package for Israel, which stands in contrast to the White House's emergency funding request of USD106 billion, aimed at providing assistance to Ukraine.



While the proposed package combines funding for both Israel and Ukraine, it also allocates resources for enhancing competition with China in the Indo-Pacific region and bolstering security along the U.S.-Mexico border.



Senate's leading Democrat, Chuck Schumer, has stated that the Republican bill would face insurmountable opposition in the Senate, even if it were to pass the House.



"The bottom line is it's not a serious proposal," Schumer informed journalists.



Biden issued a veto threat for the bill in the event that it passes.



Mitch McConnell, the Republican president in the Senate, declared, "We need to treat all four of these areas, all four of them, Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the border."

