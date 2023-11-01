Deep Ellum Art Company In Dallas Unveils A Stellar Line

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Deep Ellum Art Company, the heart and soul of Dallas's vibrant creative community, is thrilled to announce a trio of high-caliber events for this coming November. With a broad appeal to various audiences and a deep connection to artistic excellence, these events underscore the establishment's unwavering commitment to spotlighting local and international talents.

On the evening of November 2, 2023, the atmospheric interiors of Deep Ellum Art Co. will echo with the poignant melodies of Margaret Glaspy as she unveils her latest full-length album, "Echo The Diamond." A work of profound introspection and lyrical talent, the album charts Glaspy's evolution from her Northern California songwriting origins.

On the bright afternoon of November 5, 2023, Koo Koo Kanga Roo will grace the Art Yard with their energetic presence. Recognized for their lively and dynamic performances, this "interactive dance party duo" seamlessly bridges the gap between youthful enthusiasm and seasoned musicality.

A day later, on November 6, 2023, Deep Ellum Art Co. is pleased to announce another highlight event, Macbeth, presented by Shakespeare Everywhere. It will take place between 8:00 PM and 11:00 PM CDT.

John and Kari LaRue, the visionaries behind Deep Ellum Art Co., expressed their excitement about the upcoming line-up. "Our commitment has always been to the local artistic community, and by bringing such diverse acts to our venue, we hope to enrich Dallas's cultural landscape further," remarked John. Kari added, "These events reflect the essence of Deep Ellum Art Co. – a space where creativity, passion, and community converge."

The historic backdrop of Deep Ellum Art Company, previously serving as a printing press repair shop and an auto parts and service center, offers the perfect juxtaposition of past and present. As patrons enjoy these upcoming performances, they'll also be able to indulge in the establishment's curated selection of 27 beers and ciders, 7 draft cocktails, and 4 wines on tap.

About Deep Ellum Art Company

Nestled in Dallas, Texas, Deep Ellum Art Company is a testament to the LaRues' dream of fostering local artistry. It operates seven days a week and boasts a state-of-the-art music venue, projection-mapped art gallery, and an expansive outdoor space, the Art Yard. With a keen emphasis on promoting local talent and preserving Deep Ellum's artistic vibe, the hub is a beacon for creatives and art enthusiasts alike.