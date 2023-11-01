Turkish Health Minister: Turkiye Is Ready To Establish 20 Field Hospitals Near Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (KUNA) - Turkiye is ready to establish 20 field hospitals, whether in the area near the Rafah crossing or at the Egyptian Al-Arish Airport, said Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca Wednesday.

This came in statements to reporters following the government' meeting in the presidential complex in the capital, Ankara.

The Turkish minister affirmed the health authorities have a medical ship ready and waiting, adding that it allocated approximately 40 ambulances and they are ready to work.

He also noted that his ministry is in touch with the Egyptian and Palestinian Ministries of Health regarding these issues, noting that they are waiting to ensure security and grant permissions.

Regarding the bombing of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, the minister stated that targeting health care workers and cancer patients, leaving them to die, and targeting them with bombs is a war crime. (end)

