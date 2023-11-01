GCC Secretary General Affirms Rejection Of Israeli Violations In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Al-Budaiwi, asserted Wednesday the consistent stance of the GCC countries in rejecting Israeli violations in the Gaza Strip and its continuous targeting of innocent lives, stressing the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire.

The General Secretariat said in a statement that this came during a meeting with a delegation from the European Parliament, headed by Hannah Neumann, Head of the Delegation for Relations with the Arabian Peninsula in the Parliament.

During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi discussed the latest developments in Gaza and its surroundings stressing the GCC's firm position in supporting all efforts to stop the escalation of military operations.

The Secretary General also called for a secure corridor for necessary humanitarian and medical assistance, rejecting any calls for forcibly displacing the Palestinian people from Gaza, as it represents a violation of basic human rights and international principles.

The meeting also discussed GCC-European relations and exchanged views on various issues and international developments of common interest.(end)

