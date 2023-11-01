Federation Of Arab Journalists Condemns Israeli Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 1 (KUNA) -- The Federation Of Arab Journalists strongly condemned the continuous Israeli aggression force's attacks on Gaza, killing thousands of elderly, women, children and Palestinian journalists.

The attacks killed 25 journalits and 13 media workers, while also destroying the houses of 35 journalists and killed dozens of their family members, the federation said in a statement Wednesday.

They added that Israeli occupation force had deliberately targeted the house of Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael Al-Dahdouh, killing four family members.

Israel had killed 55 Palestinian journalists from 2000 until October 7, 2023, the statement said.

The occupation forces cut all means of communication with Gaza, to allow its army to execute more massacres against Palestinians away from international media. it noted.

The Israeli occupation force massacred and injured over 400 civilians in Jabalia refugee camp yesterday, raising the total number of deaths to over 9,000 and over 30,000 injuries since October 7, while there are large numbers of civilians still buried under rubble, it said.

Meanwhile, it added that there are 35 Palestinians killed and 650 others injured by Israeli forces until now in the West Bank. (end)

