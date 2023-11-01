ALM's Law Radar Trend Detection Wins A Folio Eddie & Ozzie Award For Editorial Excellence

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, NY – November 1, 2023 - Law Radar, ALM's cutting-edge client surveillance tool, has been named winner of the 2023 Eddie & Ozzie Award for Editorial Use of Data for its AI-driven Trend Detection feature.

ALM is thrilled to announce that Law Radar's innovative Trend Detection feature received top honors for Editorial Use of Data in the 2023 Folio Eddie & Ozzie Awards, a prestigious recognition program in the publishing industry that celebrates excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media.

The recognition was announced at an awards gala held on Oct. 24 at New York's Edison Ballroom.

Trend Detection is a feature of Law Radar that applies real-time data analysis and statistical modeling to identify shifts and surges in case filings and was one of three finalists in the category of Editorial Use of Data.

In addition to the award for Editorial Use of Data, the Law Radar team was also recognized as Product Team of the Year.

Law Radar is a highly innovative litigation surveillance platform that delivers actionable new suit alerts for federal and state courts nationwide. Subscribers receive concise summaries of newly filed litigation, easy access to complaints, powerful alerting tools and trend-related insights, all backed by the industry's most trusted source for legal news and data.

“Law Radar's innovative, game-changing features are a direct result of the remarkable collaboration among this talented, committed team,” said Richard Caruso, Senior Vice President, Legal Products.“We are very proud that they received recognition with these esteemed awards.”

About ALM

ALM is the most trusted media, information and intelligence company supporting both the practice of and business of professionals in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate and financial services industries. ALM delivers leading data, intelligence, insights, events and audiences essential for growing businesses globally to over 7 million professionals. Please visit alm for more information, and visit to learn about our upcoming events. Please follow us on X at @ALMGloba .