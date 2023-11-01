Greater Bay Airlines Launches Manila - Hong Kong Scheduled Service In November 2023

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 November 2023 - Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) will be launching the Manila - Hong Kong scheduled service starting 8 November 2023. This new service will operate five times a week between Manila (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) and Hong Kong. The early morning schedule would be much preferred by travellers who have an aggressive itinerary upon arrival in Hong Kong.







A major commercial and business centre in the Asia Pacific region, Hong Kong is a vibrant city for travellers from all over the world. Hong Kong is a very popular destination for shopping and dining, attending large-scale events ranging from arts and culture to sports and entertainment, as well as visiting various fascinating tourist attractions. Many people will travel to other Mainland China cities via Hong Kong for business and leisure purposes. Hong Kong is also one of the busiest destinations for the people of the Philippines as many of them are working and living in the city.

To mark the launch of the Manila - Hong Kong service, a number of promotion offers will be rolled out to different customer groups such as staff of trade organisations, group travellers and Filipinos working in Hong Kong. Prices of roundtrip tickets for flights departing Manila start from USD50 (applicable taxes and fuel surcharges are not inclusive). For booking and enquiries, please contact GBA Manila Office (email: ; tel: +632 7753 5823).

The flight schedule of GBA's Manila - Hong Kong service is as follows:

Flight No.

From

To

Departure/

Arrival

Days of Week

HB232

Manila

Hong Kong

0300/0510

Tuesday, Thursday, Friday,

Saturday, Sunday

HB231

Hong Kong

Manila

2350/0200+1

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday



The new route is operated by Boeing 737-800 aircraft with an all-economy configuration.

To book a trip, customers may visit the GBA website ( ), GBA mobile app or contact GBA Manila Office.

Based in Hong Kong, GBA commenced scheduled service in July 2022 and is currently operating flights to Bangkok, Taipei, Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka and Ho Chi Minh City. For more information, please visit .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Greater Bay Airlines

