How AUKUS Plus Could Reshape The Indo-Pacific

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The idea of“AUKUS Plus” has re-emerged after the UK Foreign Affairs Committee issued a 2023 report saying the United Kingdom should extend cooperation“to partners such as Japan and South Korea” as part of AUKUS“Strand B” – or“Pillar Two.”

This strand focuses on military technology cooperation with close allies on cyber warfare, artificial intelligence, quantum and undersea innovations, hypersonics and counter-hypersonics, electronic warfare capabilities and further information sharing.

While“Pillar One” – which is concerned with

nuclear-powered submarine building

– remains exclusive to

AUKUS' core

of Australia, United Kingdom and the United States, the possibility of Pillar Two cooperation has opened public discussion about partnership enlargement. Neither such cooperation nor enlargement will materialize anytime soon unless there is an abrupt shift in the Indo-Pacific's balance of power.

Still, the United Kingdom's statement illustrates the evolution of its Indo-Pacific strategy“Tilt.” Tilt indicates the United Kingdom's renewed commitment to the Indo-Pacific, and its aim to garner regional support for UK involvement and to shape a regional balance of power in its favor. More importantly, this move plays a role in shaping the direction of regional coalition-building efforts.

The United Kingdom understands that the possibility of AUKUS membership expansion is still in its initial stages, with the report recommending that the UK government“[propose]” the idea to the United States and Australia. There are challenges to overcome before the proposal is considered seriously among the core three.