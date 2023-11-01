Increasing transit volumes mark robust performance in Iran's commodity trade

(MENAFN) The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Mohammad Rezvani-Far, has announced a notable uptick in the transit of commodities through Iran during the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year, spanning from March 21 to October 22. The figures reveal a substantial increase of 14.97 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, highlighting the nation's growing role in facilitating international trade.



Rezvani-Far disclosed that a total of 9.3 million tons of commodities have transited through Iran in the first seven months of the current year. This robust performance represents a positive shift, particularly when contrasted with the 10.8 million tons of commodities that were transited in the preceding Iranian calendar year 1401, which concluded on March 20.



In addition to the significant growth in non-oil goods transit, Shahriyar Afandizadeh, the deputy transport minister, reported a historic milestone in Iran's transit sector. The country achieved a record high with the transit of 8.3 million tons of non-oil goods in 1401, and a notable 2.5 million tons of oil products were also successfully transported through Iran in the previous year. Afandizadeh underscored the remarkable 10.7 percent increase in the transit of non-oil goods in 1401 compared to the previous year's figures, emphasizing the strategic significance and operational excellence of Iran's transit industry.



Moreover, Afandizadeh expressed optimism about the future of Iran's transit sector, foreseeing continued growth and development. He noted that the pivotal developments and accomplishments achieved in the country's transit operations during 1401 would gradually yield positive effects, bolstering transit growth in 1402 and the years to come. Iran's thriving role as a transit hub is poised to make a lasting impact on the nation's trade dynamics and its global trade partners.

