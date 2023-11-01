Justanswer Celebrates 20 Years Of Helping People Connect With Experts Online

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The world's largest expert-on-demand platform, JustAnswer now has thousands of professionals in 150+ categories answering up to 10K questions a day

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JustAnswer, the world's largest expert platform, announced today that November 2023 marks the company's 20th anniversary in business. The milestone highlights two decades of successfully connecting verified and vetted experts across an array of fields with consumers around the world for immediate, online professional help.



JustAnswer

Continue Reading

One of the original pioneers in the gig economy, JustAnswer was founded by CEO Andy Kurtzig in 2003 when his wife was seeking a way to quickly and easily speak with health professionals to consult about her pregnancy concerns. Over the next 20 years, the platform quickly expanded to encompass dozens of categories from health, legal, finance and tech to veterinary, car repair and more, and a network of thousands of professionals ready to help people on demand, 24/7, 365 days a week. JustAnswer Experts now provide about 4 million solutions a year and answer about 10,000 questions a day – roughly one question every 9 seconds.

With more than 650 employees spread across three continents, JustAnswer also serves customers around the world, operating international sites in the United Kingdom co), Germany (justanswer), Spain (justanswer) and Japan (justanswer) as well as the US.



"Over the years, many other players big and small have tried to enter this space to create a digital marketplace for on-demand professional services similar to JustAnswer, but none of these challengers have succeeded in replicating what we do – delivering affordable, expert help to people when they need it," said Kurtzig, adding that the company's early investment in AI via the Pearl chatbot has been critical to the company's ongoing success.

"Connecting people with experts might seem simple, but it requires a lot of work and skill to do it in a way that benefits everyone: people get the help they need fast, experts get paid well, and our revenues keep growing," he said. "That's why we've built a unique system that combines human and AI capabilities, to give consumers and experts the best of both worlds."

For Charles Schwab, an early investor in JustAnswer who also sits on the company's Board of Directors, the ability to democratize access to a wide array of professional services by bringing them online is one of the key factors that led him to invest in the company from its earliest days: "Andy and JustAnswer are democratizing Professional Services, making Lawyers, Doctors, Vets and other Experts accessible to the average person. They have created a marketplace that matches people with vetted experts in a quick and simple way. They have also employed AI to boost the efficiency and customer experience of this process. This combination of unrivaled human expertise and AI gives JustAnswer a competitive advantage as it enters its next phase of growth."



In recent times, JustAnswer has focused on creating new products reflecting current trends and technology and leveraging the combination of AI + human expertise, including a ChatGPT Verifier tool enabling people to verify AI-generated responses via live JustAnswer doctors, vets, lawyers and other experts.

For more specifics on key JustAnswer milestones, achievements and testimonials from customers and experts, visit About JustAnswer

JustAnswer is an online platform that connects people with live Doctors, Lawyers, Veterinarians, Mechanics and other verified and vetted Experts for real-time, personalized assistance and answers to just about any question or problem 24/7. With more than 13,000 experts across 150 categories, JustAnswer is the leading destination for accessing affordable professional help on-demand when and from wherever you need it.

Media Contact:

Aimee Grove for JustAnswer: [email protected] ; phone:

415-706-1906

SOURCE JustAnswer