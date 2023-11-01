Remote Surgery Market Is Projected To Grow At Significant CAGR Close To 11%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The remote surgery market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.27% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the remote surgery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.27% between 2021 and 2028.Owing to factors such as recent technological developments, rising demand for less invasive procedures, and easier access to healthcare services, the worldwide remote surgery market is expected to rise at a rapid rate. Additionally, the top competitors in the industry have a substantial portion of the global remote surgery market because of their superior robotic surgical systems. As more players look into opportunities, the market is expected to grow even more over the forecast period.Telesurgery, or "remote surgery," is the practice of operating on a patient from a distance using robotic instruments. The motions are controlled by the surgeon using small handles that are connected to master input devices made especially for remote handling. For those who reside in isolated locations far from major hospitals, this technology may make complex surgical treatments more accessible. Compared to typical minimally invasive operations, remote surgery offers several benefits, such as motion-capable ergonomic systems and 3D vision. The market's expansion may be ascribed to rising private and venture capital financing for medical robot development as well as rising healthcare spending throughout the world. Furthermore, robotic platforms promote the use of minimally invasive procedures, which reduce the risk of surgical site infections and related consequences while also minimizing blood loss, discomfort, recovery time, and scarring. This is anticipated to be a significant element propelling market expansion in the upcoming years as well. Additionally, it is anticipated that the market will present profitable prospects shortly due to the growing use of surgical robots in ambulatory surgery centres.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, In May 2023, THINK Surgery, Inc., a pioneer in the field of orthopaedic surgery robotics, reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted 510(k) approval for their TMINITM Miniature Robotic System. A robotic handpiece that is wireless is part of the TMINI system, which helps surgeons complete knee replacements. TMINI replaces a number of the tools now used in knee replacement surgery and is simple to operate. The TMINI robotic handpiece was built by THINK Surgical in association with Cambridge, UK-based R&D consultant Sagentia Innovation. The inventive design of the TMINI robotic handpiece, which is simple for staff members and surgeons to incorporate into operating room workflows, was made possible by the combined technological experience of the two firms.Access sample report or view details:Based on type the global remote surgery market is divided into robotic systems, instruments and accessories and others. The instruments and accessories segment emerged as the major market proponent and is likely to grow significantly over the forecast period. The introduction of cutting-edge tools and accessories, a rise in surgical operations, and the expanding use of robotic surgical systems are the primary causes of this segment's significant market share.Based on application the global remote surgery market is divided into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, orthopedic surgery, cardiovascular surgery, neurology surgery, gastrointestinal surgery, and others. Among these, the urology surgery segment held the major market share and is likely to dominate the market over the projection period. More accuracy and precision are possible in delicate treatments like urology operations thanks to robotic surgery. Moreover, compared to human hands, robotic arms can execute incredibly delicate actions and have a wider range of motion. Nowadays, robotically assisted laparoscopic prostatectomy is seen to be adopted for prostate cancer surgery which is fueling market growth.Based on end-user the global remote surgery market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, research institutes and others. The remote surgery market is anticipated to be dominated by the hospital sector. The high number of surgical operations, the growing desire for robot-assisted orthopaedic surgeries, the growing acceptance of advanced surgical systems by surgeons, and the rising financing for advanced surgical systems are the main factors driving this segment's big market share.Based on Geography North America is the leading region in the worldwide remote surgery market share. Numerous factors contribute to the region's significance. Firstly, North America offers significant strengths for a framework, such as established clinics and focused regions, which facilitate the acquisition and application of improvements in remote surgery. Second, the region's market authority is increased by the existence of major market players and ongoing, specialized advancements. In addition, the best repayment plans and high healthcare costs in North America drive the use of remote operations. North America maintains a significant market share in the worldwide remote surgery industry because of its focus on development and solid foundation in medical services.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global remote surgery market, that have been covered are Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Verb Surgical Inc. (a joint venture between Verily Life Sciences and Johnson & Johnson), Medrobotics Corporation, Titan Medical Inc.The market analytics report segments the global remote surgery market on the following basis:.BY TYPEoRobotic SystemsoInstruments and AccessoriesoOthers.BY APPLICATIONoGynecology SurgeryoUrology SurgeryoOrthopedic SurgeryoCardiovascular SurgeryoNeurology SurgeryoGastrointestinal SurgeryoOthers.BY END-USERo HospitalsoAmbulatory Surgical CentersoResearch InstitutesoOthers.BY GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Intuitive Surgical, Inc..Stryker Corporation.Medtronic plc.Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc..Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc..Smith & Nephew plc.TransEnterix Surgical, Inc..Verb Surgical Inc. (a joint venture between Verily Life Sciences and Johnson & Johnson).Medrobotics Corporation.Titan Medical Inc.Explore More Reports:.Global Biosurgery Market:.Global Spinal Implants Market:.Global Cosmetic Surgery Market:

