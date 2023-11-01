Energy Security Market Size Soaring As Global Demand Surges, Fueled By Renewable Energy Investments

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Rising geopolitical tensions, increased cyber threats, and growing reliance on renewable energy sources drive the energy security market growth.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The energy security market was valued at $15.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $42 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Energy security industry is a cybersecurity defense practice that aims to deceive attackers by distributing a collection of traps and decoys across a system's infrastructure to imitate genuine assets. The aim of energy security is to prevent a cybercriminal that has managed to infiltrate a network from doing any significant damage. Moreover, it mainly tackles the energy system and is able to carry out prompt responses to sudden changes in the energy supply and demand cycle.

Furthermore, increased government pressure and security compliance and regulation and increase in threats from terrorist and cyberattacks boost the growth of the global energy security market. In addition, increase in physical attacks and insider threats is positively impacts the growth of the energy security market. However, lack of apprehension about security implementation by operators is hampering the energy security market growth. On the contrary, rise of new energy markets in developing economies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the energy security market forecast

Depending on technology, the physical security segment holds the largest energy security market share owing to, high demand and fast adoption of physical security systems. However, the network security segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing the number of current threats may represent a cyber security risk.

Region-wise, the energy security market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period owing to, increasing in adoption of balance of energy production in oil and natural gas industries. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to infrastructure improvements and updating current export policies.

The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacts the growth of the market the industry is expected to recover by the third quarter of 2022. This is attributed to significant investment in advanced technologies such as IoT and smart technologies and various government initiatives, such as smart cities, across Asia-Pacific countries, including China and India.

The key players profiled in the energy security market analysis are are Accenture, Capgemni SE, Cisco Systems Inc, Fujitsu, Cognizant, Delloite, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Tata Consultancy services, Tech Mahindra Limited, Oracle Software, HCL Technology, Tesco Controls, Burrow Global, INTECH, Crystalloids Inc, and Mangrovia Blockchain Solutions. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the energy security industry.

