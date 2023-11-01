Gil Flooring Solutions Expands: Unveils Hands On Flooring Showroom Experience For The Charlotte Metro

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Transforming the flooring journey: Charlotte's newest, expansive showroom invites customers to see and feel the future of floor solutions.

- Franciane de Barros

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Gil Flooring Solutions Expands Showroom to Offer an Enhanced Shopping Experience for Customers

Gil Flooring Solutions, a leading name in quality flooring, is proud to announce the expansion of their showroom. The new space, more than double the original size, has been meticulously designed to provide customers with a superior shopping experience, allowing them to better visualize and choose the ideal flooring for their homes or businesses. The previous showroom was 1,000 sqft, and with the expansion, it now proudly boasts a sprawling 2,200 sqft. This transformation is a testament to the company's commitment to enhancing customer satisfaction.

The owner of Gil Flooring Solutions shared the vision behind this upgrade, "The main objective of building a new showroom was to redefine the shopping experience. We want our clients to touch, see, and imagine how different flooring options will come alive in their space. With the recent trends and advancements in the flooring industry, our upgraded space now accommodates a broader variety of both soft and hard surface options."

Among the standout features of the new showroom are the specialized displays. Not all collections have their separate displays, yet the variety is vast and thoughtfully curated.

Here are some highlights:

Carpet Displays:

.Shaw Pet Perfect

.Shaw Carpet

.Mohawk Color Wall

.Mohawk Everstrand

.Mohawk SmartStrand

.Mohawk SmartStrand Silk

.Phenix

LVP Displays:

.Shaw Hardwood

.Mannington Adura

.Coretec

.Mohawk Solitech

.Mohawk Revwood

.Pergo Elements

Hardwood Displays:

.Mohawk TecWood

.Mannington Hardwood

.Chesapeake

.Southern Charm

.Boen

.Southern Luxury



Additionally, the expansion has allowed Gil Flooring Solutions to upscale its warehousing capability. This means a larger stock of flooring options ready for immediate pick-up or delivery, minimizing the waiting time for customers.

Beyond serving the customers, the company has also taken steps to better its workplace. The enhanced space is not just for the clients but also for the dedicated employees. "A happy team translates to happy customers. By providing our staff with an improved workplace and breakroom, we are reinforcing our commitment to creating a conducive work environment," the owner added.

At its core, Gil Flooring Solutions remains dedicated to ensuring that every customer feels catered to, understood, and satisfied. With this new showroom, they're not just selling floors; they're selling an experience. And they invite everyone to come, feel, and choose the best.

About Gil Flooring Solutions:

For years, Gil Flooring Solutions has been synonymous with quality flooring, offering a wide range of options to fit every need, style, and budget. Driven by a commitment to excellence, the company is continually evolving to bring the best to its customers, both in terms of products and service. Our Online Catalog

