Correction Of Cyrus Arman Announcement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cyrus Arman, PhD MBA, Joins Akelos Inc., as a Consultant & Head of Business Development



Akelos Inc., a biotechnology company currently developing and commercializing a novel, non-opioid anti-hyperalgesic drug to treat chronic and neuropathic pain, releases an amend statement referencing the addition of Dr. Cyrus Arman to its organization.



Dr. Cyrus Arman will be consulting with Akelos Inc. on a part-time basis, in addition to his SVP of Business Operations role at CytoDyn, Inc.



Akelos Inc. Forward-Looking Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcomes of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of original issue. Akelos, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based. These statements include, among others, those related to: the results of research and development activities, uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing, the cost, timing and outcome of the regulatory development and approval process, our budgets, expenditures and financing plans, our need for substantial additional funds, patent and intellectual property matters, our dependence on third parties, including contract research and contract clinical trial organizations; and market opportunity and competition.



