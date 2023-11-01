Republicans make list of orders for additional assistance to Ukraine

(MENAFN) According to a press release on Mike Garcia's website, Republican Mike Garcia and his fellow lawmakers have penned a letter to President Joe Biden, outlining several conditions that they propose for his administration in relation to providing additional assistance to Ukraine.



"Israel and Ukraine must both be victorious, that much is clear. However, the American taxpayers have become weary of funding a never-ending stalemate in Ukraine with no vision for victory. To reassure Americans, we have identified twelve reasonable and rational conditions that must be addressed before a single dollar is sent to Ukraine," the report mentions.



Republicans stated that one of the requirements was that Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine "must provide the U.S. Congress with an actual win strategy," meaning they had to specify how and when Ukraine would win as well as how long it will take to "understand the end-state goal and exit criteria."



The letter states that Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin must provide the American people with a detailed update on the situation of the war in Ukraine. This entails updating the public on Ukrainian advancements made thus far, identifying the reasons behind the current impasse, and giving a status report on the "spring counteroffensive."

