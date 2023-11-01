Adventure and Camping Exhibition 2023 to welcome outdoor enthusiasts at Expo Al Dhaid on Wednesday

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, October 31, 2023

The fifth edition of the Adventure and Camping Exhibition, featuring the products of 35 companies and big-name adventure, water sports, and camping brands, is set to launch on Wednesday at Expo Al Dhaid. The event, which will continue through November 5, is being organised by Expo Al Dhaid under the supervision of Expo Centre Sharjah, with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

With the onset of milder temperatures and the start of the camping season, the Adventure and Camping Exhibition offers the ideal opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to get their hands on safari, hunting, and fishing gear, which will be displayed by some of the sector’s most elite brands across the event space. Products will include the latest camping equipment, technologies, and accessories, and outdoor sports items, as well as camping-specific safety and security devices, fishing gear, and shooting supplies.

Exhibitors will also display supplies for trekking, adventure sports, and water sports, while offering services catered to Emirati youth, who are known for their passionate pursuit of all manner of exciting trekking and adventure opportunities. Visitors will have the chance to interact directly with a range of wildlife-specialised companies and rub shoulders with other hunting and desert sport enthusiasts.

This year’s edition features a diverse range of participating exhibitors, from those specialising in travel trailers, mobile homes, and outdoor safety devices to the adventure transport sector with its focus on motorcycles and four-wheelers. Companies selling supplies for wilderness and marine sports will also display their products.

The exhibition will welcome in adventure enthusiasts every day from 11am until 10pm, and on Friday from 3pm until 11pm.





