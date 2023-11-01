Qatar Motogp Tickets Selling Out Fast

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Motorsports fans are being urged to buy their tickets to this month's MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 as the thrilling, high-octane racing series returns to Lusail International Circuit from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19.

Tickets are selling out fast, racegoers who are looking to be a part of the action can avail Grandstand and Hospitality options. Tickets can be purchased online for the entire three-day weekend, for two days, or for single-day access on Saturday or Sunday, starting from just 150 QAR.

The nail-biting 2023 MotoGP program promises something for all:

Friday: Fans can revel in watching riders take to the track on practice day or simply enjoy an action-packed day out with loved ones. With something for all ages to enjoy, racegoers can be the first to experience unique entertainment options at the fan zone.

Saturday: As riders vie to qualify for Sunday's main race, spectators will also be able to enjoy MotoGP's latest new concept, Sprint Race Saturday. Riders will go head-to-head in this exhilarating addition to the program, which runs half the distance of the main Grand Prix area but promises double the action. With only the top nine riders scoring those all-important points, it is not one for the faint-hearted!

Sunday: Fans can watch in awe as the MotoGP reaches its nail-biting climax on the final day of racing action. Riders will pave their way to victory under the iconic floodlights of Lusail International Circuit.

Tickets allow access to the free seating within the Main Grandstand; entrance to the MotoGP Fan Village with its host of entertainment and activities for adults and children; use of complimentary return shuttles between Lusail Metro Station and the circuit along with easy access to free parking and the taxi pick-up and drop-off zone.

MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 is the only race in the MotoGP calendar to be held at night and marks the latest installment in nearly two decades of hosting the championships in Qatar.

The MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix of Qatar 2023 will be held at the new state-of-the-art Lusail International Circuit. The remodeling of the venue enhances the fan experiences through increased capacity of the grandstands, facilities, and car parking lots. The surrounding and internal roads have been developed to provide easy access to the circuit by linking it to the main streets in the area. At the same time, extensive improvements have been made to the facilities located at the track.

For more information on ticket and hospitality offers and to secure the best seats, fans are encouraged to visit the official website at: .

