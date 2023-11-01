Thick layer of smog, haze covers Delhi, lowering air quality to hazardous levels

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Delhi residents were greeted by a thick layer of smog and haze, as the air pollution in the capital of India soared to hazardous levels.



The Central Pollution Control Board, which serves as the country's primary environmental oversight agency, reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) levels in the city surpassed 400, with the Anand Vihar station registering a high AQI of 442.



India's air quality guidelines are less strict than those of the World Health Organization. An AQI between zero and fifty is deemed "good," 51-100 is "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," and 401-500 "severe."



A significant portion of the pollution observed on Wednesday consisted of PM 2.5, which stands for particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 microns or smaller, as well as PM 10. These findings were reported by IQAir, a Swiss company specializing in the global tracking of air quality data.



IQAir's data indicated that the concentration of PM 2.5 early in the day reached 230 micrograms per cubic meter, which is more than 40 times higher than the safe limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO), which is five micrograms per cubic meter. PM 2.5 particles have the ability to deeply penetrate the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, and they are associated with chronic respiratory and cardiac diseases.



Delhi, with its population of 20 million, grapples with air pollution throughout the year. However, the problem escalates in November with the onset of winter, when pollutants become trapped by the colder air. This has resulted in Delhi consistently ranking as the world's most polluted capital city.

