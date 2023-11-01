Mediavine Earns Great Place To Work Certificationtm For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company is Also Awarded Distinction in the Mid-Size Business & Advertising and Marketing Categories

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediavine , the largest, independent full-service ad management firm in the U.S., is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row. This distinction is a global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

The prestigious award is based entirely on employee feedback regarding their experience working at Mediavine.

This year, 97% of employees said it's a great place to work –

40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are honored once again to be named a Great Place to Work-Certified company and will remain committed as ever to fostering an environment where meaningful work coincides with fun, dynamic people who feel empowered in their workplace," said Yolanda Evans, Mediavine's Chief People & Culture Officer. "At Mediavine, we have built and fostered a culture of inclusion that is just as important as our technology. This Great Place to WorkTM certification is a testament to the workplace culture we continually enhance as our teams grow."

Mediavine remains dedicated to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace for all, taking impactful and measurable strides to do so. The company ensures not just equitable but competitive pay practices across the organization, transparency around career growth opportunities and intentional recruitment outreach that includes expanding job access to underrepresented groups of career seekers.

Over the last year, Mediavine continued its reinvestment in its people by expanding Total Rewards offerings to include a Family Forming benefit and doubled our investment in professional development across the company. The company formally launched the Social Impact team focused on Community Outreach, Sustainability and external DEI Relations to include the newly launched publisher solution called Uplift.

About Mediavine

Mediavine is the largest independent full-service ad management company in the United States, exclusively representing and monetizing over 10,000 publisher partner websites with 1.6 billion monthly pageviews in addition to its owned and operated properties. Mediavine proudly ranks as a Comscore top two lifestyle property with 150+ million unique monthly visitors and 17 billion monthly ad impressions. Mediavine is a Google Certified Publishing Partner - Premier , Great Place to Work® , Inc. 2022 Best Workplace , Fortune 2022 Best Medium Workplace ,

Ad Age 2022 Best Place to Work , and

2023 Inc. 5000 .

To learn more about Mediavine, visit .

About Great Place to Work CertificationTM

Great Place to Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work ®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For AllTM.

Learn more at greatplacetowork and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

