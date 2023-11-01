Trinity Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PHOENIX, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Trinity Capital Inc.

(Nasdaq: TRIN ) ("Trinity Capital" or the "Company"), a leading provider of diversified financial solutions to growth-stage companies, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total investment income of $46.4

million, an increase of 20.0%

year-over-year

Net investment income ("NII") of $23.4

million, or $0.58

per basic share, an increase of 25.6%

year-over-year

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations of $16.8

million, or $0.42

per basic share

17.6%

Return on Average Equity "ROAE" (NII/Average Equity)

8.0%

Return on Average Assets "ROAA" (NII/Average Assets)

An increase in Net Asset Value to $13.17

per share

Aggregate debt and equity investment commitments of $228.3 million

Total gross investments funded of $149.1

million, comprised of $81.2

million in five new portfolio

companies, $65.9

million across 10

existing portfolio

companies and $2.0

million into the joint venture (the "JV")

Debt principal repayments of $176.7

million, including $101.1

million from early repayments and refinancings, $42.1

million from scheduled/amortizing repayments and $33.5

million of assets sold to the JV Declared an 11th consecutive regular dividend increase, with the third-quarter distribution coming in at $0.54 per share, consisting of a regular dividend of $0.49 per share, an increase of 2.1% from the regular dividend declared in the second quarter of 2023, and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.05 per share "We're very pleased with our overall third quarter performance and record NII," said Steve Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Capital. "Our unique lending platform positions us as the partner of choice for our portfolio companies as we support them through their various growth stages, all while generating meaningful returns for our shareholders." "The team has done a great job managing the portfolio and we continue to see strong equity support from the sponsors of our companies," added Kyle Brown, President and Chief Investment Officer of Trinity Capital. "The opportunity to invest in solid performing companies is accelerating as they increasingly turn to direct lending solutions to fuel their growth, and we stand ready to assist them with our diverse offerings using our combination of on- and off-balance sheet capital." Third Quarter 2023 Operating Results For the three months ended

September 30, 2023, total investment income was

$46.4

million

compared to

$38.7

million

for the quarter ended

September 30, 2022. The effective yield on the average debt investments at cost was 16.7%

and 15.2%

for the periods ended

September 30, 2023

and 2022, respectively. Effective yields generally include the effects of fees and income accelerations attributed to early loan repayments and other one-time events and may fluctuate quarter-to-quarter depending on the amount of prepayment activity.

Total operating expenses and excise taxes, excluding interest expense, for the third quarter of 2023 were

$12.2

million

compared to

$10.8

million

during the third quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to higher compensation associated with additional headcount and amortization of restricted stock grants. Interest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was

$10.8

million

compared to

$9.3

million

during the third quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily attributable to an increase in average debt outstanding and an increase in the weighted average interest rate on total debt. Net investment income was approximately

$23.4

million, or

$0.58

per share, based on 40.1

million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2023, compared to

$18.6

million,

or

$0.56

per share, for the third quarter of 2022 based on 33.1 million basic weighted average shares outstanding. Net unrealized depreciation of $4.7 million during the third quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to $10.5 million of depreciation related to credit-specific adjustments and $0.4 million related to the impact of interest rate changes, partially offset by the flip of $4.1 million to realized losses and $2.1 million of appreciation related to general market conditions. For the third quarter, net realized loss on investments was approximately

$1.9

million, primarily attributable to the loss in one portfolio company that was previously written down on an unrealized basis in prior quarters. In the third quarter, net increase in net assets resulting from operations was

$16.8

million, or

$0.42

per share, based on 40.1

million basic weighted average shares outstanding. This compares to a net decrease in net assets resulting from operations of

$12.0 million,

or

$0.36

per share, based on 33.1

million basic weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter of 2022. Trinity Capital's higher weighted average shares outstanding for the three-month period ended September 30, 2023, as compared to the prior year, is primarily the result of shares issued during the quarter. Net Asset Value Total net assets at the end of the third quarter of 2023 increased by 18.2% to $569.5

million, compared to $482.0

million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. The increase in total net assets was primarily driven by net investment income that exceeded the declared dividends as well as the issuance of common stock at a premium to NAV per share, partially offset by net realized and unrealized losses on investments. As a result, NAV improved to $13.17

from $13.15 per share. Portfolio and Investment Activity As of September 30, 2023, Trinity Capital's investment portfolio had an aggregate fair value of approximately $1.1

billion and was comprised of approximately $840.7 million in secured loans, $223.2

million in equipment financings and $52.7

million in equity and warrants across 121 portfolio companies. The Company's debt portfolio is comprised of 74.5% first lien loans and 25.5%

second lien loans, with 73.8% of the debt portfolio at floating rates based on principal outstanding. During the third quarter, the Company originated approximately $228.3 million of total new commitments and funded approximately $149.1

million, which was comprised of $81.2

million of investments in five new portfolio companies, $65.9

million of investments in 10 existing portfolio companies and a $2.0

million investment in the JV. Gross investment fundings during the quarter for secured loans totaled $140.7

million, equipment financings totaled $3.1 million and warrant and equity investments totaled $5.3

million. Proceeds received from repayments of the Company's debt investments during the third quarter totaled approximately $176.7 million, which included $33.5

million of investments sold to the JV, $42.1

million from normal amortization and $101.1

million from early debt repayments and refinancings. The investment portfolio decreased by $26.8 million on a cost basis, a decrease of 2.3%, and $31.5 million on a fair value basis, a decrease of 2.7%, as compared to June 30, 2023. Total assets under management, including the assets in the JV, totaled $1.3 billion. As of the end of the third quarter, secured loans

to two

portfolio companies and equipment financings

to two portfolio companies were on non-accrual status with a total fair value of approximately $28.0

million, or 2.6%

of the Company's debt investment portfolio

at fair value. The following table shows the distribution of the Company's secured loan and equipment financing investments on the 1 to 5 investment risk rating scale at fair value as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands):









September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Investment Risk Rating

Scale Range

Designation

Investments at

Fair Value

Percentage of

Total Portfolio

Investments at

Fair Value

Percentage of

Total Portfolio 4.0 - 5.0

Very Strong Performance

$ 34,728

3.3

%

$ 2,729

0.3

% 3.0 - 3.9

Strong Performance



225,408

21.2

%



239,872

22.9

% 2.0 - 2.9

Performing



740,097

69.6

%



756,596

72.1

% 1.6 - 1.9

Watch



38,584

3.6

%



39,315

3.7

% 1.0 - 1.5

Default/Workout



17,540

1.6

%



10,317

1.0

%





















Total Debt Investments excluding Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC



1,056,357

99.3

%



1,048,829

100.0

%



Senior Credit Corp 2022 LLC



7,484

0.7

%



-

- Total Debt Investments

$ 1,063,841

100.0

%

$ 1,048,829

100.0

%

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's loan and equipment financing investments had a weighted average risk rating score of 2.8, as compared to 2.8

as of June 30, 2023. The Company's grading scale is comprised of numerous factors, two key factors being liquidity and performance to plan. A company may be downgraded as it approaches the need for additional capital or if they are underperforming relative to its business plans. Conversely, they may be upgraded upon a capitalization event or if they are exceeding their plan. As such, the overall grading may fluctuate from quarter to quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $257.2

million in available liquidity, including

$7.2

million

in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. At the end of the period, the Company had approximately $250.0

million in available borrowing capacity under its credit facility with KeyBank, subject to existing terms and advance rates and regulatory and covenant requirements.

As of

September 30, 2023, Trinity Capital's leverage or debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 94% as compared to 138%

as of

June 30, 2023.

The decrease in the leverage ratio was primarily attributable to repayments on the credit facility from the net proceeds received from stock issuances during the quarter.

During the three months ended September 30, 2023, Trinity Capital utilized its ATM offering program to sell 863,970 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $14.55 per share, raising $12.3 million of net proceeds.

Secondary Offering

In August 2023, the Company closed an underwritten public offering of 5,190,312 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $14.45 per share, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of approximately $72.5 million, after deducting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the underwriters exercised their option in part to purchase 500,000 additional shares of common stock resulting in additional net proceeds to the Company of $6.9 million.

Distributions

On September 13, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular and supplemental dividend totaling $0.54

per share with respect to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which was paid on October 13, 2023, to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2023. The Board of Directors generally determines and announces the Company's dividend distribution on a quarterly basis.

CEO Transition

On September 6, 2023, the Company announced that, as part of the Company's long-term succession plan, its Board of Directors has named Kyle Brown as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. At the same time, Trinity's current CEO, Steve Brown, will become Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and remain a voting member of the Company's investment committee.

Conference Call

Trinity Capital will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2023 financial results today at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

To listen to the call, please dial (800) 225-9448, or (203) 518-9708 internationally, and reference Conference ID: TRINQ323 if asked, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A taped replay will be made available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for seven days. To access the replay, please dial (888) 214-9523 or (402) 220-4935.

TRINITY CAPITAL

INC. Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (In thousands, except share and per share data)









September

30,



December

31,





2023



2022





(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Investments at fair value:











Control investments (cost of $44,046 and $43,375, respectively)

$ 33,120



$ 37,313

Affiliate investments (cost of $10,692 and $28,580, respectively)



11,143





1,528

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments (cost of $1,097,814 and $1,081,629, respectively)



1,072,289





1,055,545

Total investments (cost of $1,152,552 and $1,153,584, respectively)



1,116,552





1,094,386

Cash and cash equivalents



7,230





10,612

Interest receivable



10,920





9,971

Deferred credit facility costs



2,334





2,903

Other assets



13,890





8,567

Total assets

$ 1,150,926



$ 1,126,439















LIABILITIES











KeyBank Credit Facility

$ 100,000



$ 187,500

2025 Notes, net of $2,498 and $3,948, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs



180,002





178,552

August 2026 Notes, net of $1,670 and $2,103, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs



123,330





122,897

December 2026 Notes, net of $1,195 and $1,474, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs



73,805





73,526

Convertible Notes, net of $1,403 and $1,882, respectively, of unamortized deferred financing costs and discount



48,597





48,118

Distribution payable



23,353





21,326

Security deposits



14,464





15,100

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities



17,912





19,771

Total liabilities



581,463





666,790















NET ASSETS











Common stock, $0.001 par value per share (200,000,000 authorized, 43,246,612 and 34,960,672 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)



43





35

Paid-in capital in excess of par



590,819





480,532

Distributable earnings/(accumulated deficit)



(21,399)





(20,918)

Total net assets



569,463





459,649

Total liabilities and net assets

$ 1,150,926



$ 1,126,439

NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

$ 13.17



$ 13.15



TRINITY CAPITAL

INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September

30,

2023



September

30,

2022



September

30,

2023



September

30,

2022

INVESTMENT INCOME:































Interest and dividend income:































Control investments

$

1,038



$

1,239



$

3,238



$

4,235

Affiliate investments





248







-







366







862

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments





43,749







35,915







126,491







92,974

Total interest and dividend income





45,035







37,154







130,095







98,071

Fee and other income:































Affiliate investments





543







-







1,671







-

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments





860







1,535







2,255







5,921

Total fee and other income





1,403







1,535







3,926







5,921

Total investment income





46,438







38,689







134,021







103,992



































EXPENSES:































Interest expense and other debt financing costs





10,783







9,306







33,850







23,864

Compensation and benefits





8,693







7,315







24,660







20,647

Professional fees





1,272







1,261







4,101







2,984

General and administrative





1,659







1,520







4,700







4,555

Total expenses





22,407







19,402







67,311







52,050



































NET INVESTMENT INCOME/(LOSS) BEFORE TAXES





24,031







19,287







66,710







51,942



































Excise tax expense





625







657







1,876







1,987



































NET INVESTMENT INCOME





23,406







18,630







64,834







49,955



































NET REALIZED GAIN/(LOSS) FROM INVESTMENTS:































Control investments





-







(105)







-







(333)

Affiliate investments





-







(608)







(26,251)







(10,241)

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments





(1,868)







111







(2,593)







52,999

Net realized gain/(loss) from investments





(1,868)







(602)







(28,844)







42,425



































NET CHANGE IN UNREALIZED APPRECIATION/(DEPRECIATION) FROM INVESTMENTS:































Control investments





(4,083)







(391)







(4,865)







(11,455)

Affiliate investments





374







(13,443)







27,502







(9,794)

Non-Control / Non-Affiliate investments





(1,008)







(16,194)







562







(99,917)

Net change in unrealized appreciation/(depreciation) from investments





(4,717)







(30,028)







23,199







(121,166)



































NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS

$

16,821



$

(12,000)



$

59,189



$

(28,786)



































NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - BASIC

$

0.58



$

0.56



$

1.75



$

1.64

NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE - DILUTED

$

0.55







0.53



$

1.66



$

1.55



































NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE - BASIC

$

0.42



$

(0.36)



$

1.60



$

(0.94)

NET CHANGE IN NET ASSETS RESULTING FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE - DILUTED

$

0.40



$

(0.36)



$

1.52



$

(0.94)



































WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - BASIC





40,119,009







33,098,332







37,091,030







30,506,292

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING - DILUTED





43,850,034







36,537,607







40,822,055







33,945,567



SOURCE Trinity Capital Inc.