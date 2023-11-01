Elektragaaz Releases New Album In Sparkling Hi-Fi

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed progressive electronic multi-fusion group

Elektragaaz releases its new compilation album, Moved Pictures, on Bandcamp on November 1, 2023. Moved Pictures is a release of specially selected soundscapes for download in a sparkling high-fidelity format. Headed by enigmatic Frisian composer, Poppo Redband, Elektragaaz consists of some of the brightest and best talents in the New York metropolitan area, featuring

a bewitching mix of live and electronic instrumental music. The music definitely colors outside the lines and draws on such far-flung influences as classical music, hip hop, rock, house/ techno, pop, dance, film noir, comic strips, spaghetti westerns and video games.

Jas Windstorm, Josh Firebow, Tom Elektron, Kathy Kaos, Mat Thunder and Kosmic Kate are among the contributors to Elektragaaz.

Among the glistening and diverse yet conceptually linked high-fidelity gems in Moved Pictures are songs like the cinematic aquatic adventure "Flying Underwater" and the equally cinematic thriller "Counterspy." Listeners will also encounter the jazzy electronic Latin vibes of "October's Child" as well as "Sebastian's Cat" a piece with both Baroque and EDM flavors. Also on tap is the deliciously dangerous, sly and sexy "Dancing with Evil Intent" (with an accompanying Bandcamp video) and the effortlessly cool and somewhat psychedelic "The Ghost of Ozymandias." And then there's "Death and the Gunfighter," which one reviewer described as what might have been the musical result had composer Ennio Morricone gotten high with Pink Floyd, Los Lobos and the New York Philharmonic. And this is just the tip of this audiophile quality offering.

Beginning with their initial series of EPs, The Synesthetic Picture Show Parts 1 through 6 and continuing through Parts 1 and 2 of the new series of Elektragaaz EPs, Your Own Private Cinema, the music of Elektragaaz has been greeted by almost unanimously positive reviews. The recordings have been called "masterful and original," "mesmerizing," "ground breaking," "magic," and a work of "musical genius." Echoing a general theme, one reviewer opined that "Elektragaaz has reinvigorated and redefined instrumental music" while another commentator suggests the music "transports you the moment you press play." One commentator has described the sonic landscape as a successful combination of a variety of genres "ranging from the sizzle of jazz, baroque aromas, the smooth elongated flows of prog-rock, the energy of dance, and the heft of alt-rock."



Major contributors to Elektragaaz, in addition to Redband, include Kathy Sheppard aka Kathy Kaos on keyboards, Kate Amrine aka Kosmic Kate on brass, Tom McCaffrey aka Tom Elektron on electric guitar, Jasper Dutz aka Jas Windstorm on woodwinds, Josh Henderson aka Josh Firebow on strings and Mat Muntz aka Mat Thunder on bass.

Additional contributions have been added by Michael Suke Cerulo (electric guitar), Lisa Dowling (electric bass, double bass), Mike Nolan (steel guitar) and Jake Chapman (pitched percussions).

Moved Pictures is a City Canyons Production on AIS Records and is available in 24-bit audiophile quality fidelity on Bandcamp .



