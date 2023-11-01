David Garten Of Red Oak Street Joins Plentific Advisory Board

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plentific , the innovative, fully integrated, real-time property operations platform, announced that David Garten, CEO of Red Oak Street and a veteran of public-private partnerships, has joined Plentific's Strategic Advisory Board to help shape the company's solutions and efforts in the public and affordable housing space. Plentific is a preferred supplier to the public and affordable housing sectors in the U.K., with demonstrated results in helping clients to operate more efficiently, remain compliant, and increase resident satisfaction.

Plentific's global advisory board consists of real estate industry experts who share their skills, guidance, and knowledge to help the company continuously enhance its pioneering property operations Software as a Service (SaaS) platform and achieve its growth ambitions. As the first U.S. member of the board, Garten will provide guidance to the firm as it expands its U.S. footprint into the public and affordable housing sector, beginning in New York City and surrounding areas.

Plentific is the leading real-time property operations solution in the U.K., covering more than half of all social housing units in London. With the affordable housing sector in New York and other areas facing unprecedented supply shortages and regulatory hurdles, Plentific is poised to bring landlords a holistic platform based on years of experience across more than 1.5 million multifamily and affordable housing units.

"Welcoming David to the Plentific family is a significant milestone for us," said Cem Savas, CEO of Plentific. His vast experience, coupled with his innate ability to connect stakeholders across sectors, makes him an invaluable partner. David's extensive network and deep understanding of the affordable housing sector's intricacies will undoubtedly accelerate our efforts in the U.S. market."

Garten brings over 20 years of experience in the private, nonprofit, and government sectors advancing complex projects in challenging environments. He recently spent more than six years as a senior leader at RXR before founding Red Oak Street, a multidisciplinary consulting firm, in 2023. Garten continues to serve as a senior advisor to RXR.

"Plentific's platform aligns perfectly with an issue I'm passionate about – bringing luxury apartment management capabilities to the public and affordable housing market," said Garten. "Operators will benefit from much greater efficiencies, saving both time and money, while residents will receive a better service and experience."

U.K. multifamily landlords using Plentific's one-stop platform have reported a 54 percent reduction in apartment turn times, 91 percent of repairs completed the first time, 92 percent resident satisfaction, 99 percent compliance ratings, and a 2.5 percent annual increase in rental income. The company was named "Fastest-Growing Prop-Tech Company" in the U.K. and Germany in 2023 by Financial Times.

Plentific's mission is to create exceptional experiences by offering the most connected real estate platform in the industry. By digitizing operations in affordable housing, Plentific can provide a higher quality and safer experience for residents, savings to operators, and streamlined repairs, compliance and maintenance operations for property managers.

About Plentific

Plentific is a real-time property operations platform that is fully integrated with existing applications and customizable to provide owners and property managers with a one-stop solution for all their property operational needs. The end-to-end solution seamlessly connects owners, operators, service providers, and residents on a single platform, making operations simpler, faster, and more efficient. Working with clients to streamline operations, unlock revenues, increase resident satisfaction, and remain compliant, Plentific empowers clients with data-driven insights that drive action. Plentific recently was awarded the Property Tech of the Year, Best Application of Tech – Public Sector, and the Tech Company of the Year awards from the Global Business Tech Awards.

About Red Oak Street LLC

Headquartered in New York, Red Oak Street is a multidisciplinary strategic consulting firm that encapsulates the skills and experiences that its founder, David Garten, has acquired over a two-decade career in the private sector, government, and the non-profit sector to advance complex projects in challenging environments. The firm provides government agencies, private companies, and not-for-profit organizations with actionable and effective solutions to get the job done effectively and efficiently.

