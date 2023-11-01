Butcherjoseph & Co. Advised Packaging Concepts, Inc. (PCI) On A Sale To Its Employees

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST. LOUIS, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Louis, MO, October 2023 – ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) served as exclusive financial advisor to Packaging Concepts, Inc. (“PCI” or the“Company”) on a sale to its employees. PCI is a manufacturer of flexible packaging and custom-folded paperboard packaging based in St. Louis, MO. PCI has an established track record as a leading packaging provider for consumer-packaged goods and specialty food service end markets. PCI is the world's leading manufacturer of microwave popcorn bags and North America's leading manufacturer of theater concession packaging. The transaction closed on October 10th, 2023.

A family business at its roots, PCI was founded in 1972 in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin by Joseph F. Irace and relocated to St. Louis in 1982. Today, PCI serves a global customer base consisting of cinemas, quick-serve restaurants, personal care companies, food and beverage manufacturers, stadiums, arenas, and more. Over its 50-year operating history, the Company has developed a reputation for its best-in-class manufacturing capabilities and value-add customer service. PCI's diverse employee base will carry the Company's legacy forward as the new owners of the business.

Packaging Concepts' second-generation owner and current CEO, John Irace, commented on the transaction,“Our dedicated and long-tenured team has been the lifeblood of our company. It's only fitting that we transition ownership of PCI to our employees to carry on the legacy of innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction that made us a market leader today.”

PCI's COO and second-generation owner, Anthony Irace, stated,“Since our father started the business over 50 years ago, our company has remained committed to going above and beyond to ensure every product we roll out meets the PCI standard of excellence. PCI was built on a commitment to delivering quality products in a timely manner and exceeding the expectations of our customers. A sale to an ESOP ensures that our core values and culture remain intact, while rewarding the employees who helped us build the company by providing them the opportunity to benefit from future value creation.”

ButcherJoseph & Co. Vice President Tristan Tahmaseb commented,“PCI was an excellent candidate for employee ownership given the company's focus on its employees, legacy and culture. The ESOP transaction preserves the Company's legacy, and positions PCI for long-term growth and continued success.”

About ButcherJoseph & Co.

ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing sale transactions to strategic and financial buyers , employee ownership transactions (ESOPs), capital advisory (debt & equity), and valuations and fairness opinions for privately held businesses. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence in Miami, Palm Beach, and Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, and Scottsdale.

About Packaging Concepts, Inc.

Packaging Concepts is a leading manufacturer of flexible and custom folded paperboard packaging serving a diverse set of industries. PCI is the world's largest manufacturer of private label microwave popcorn packaging. The Company is based in St. Louis, Mo.

###

What's driving ESOP momentum?

Tags ESOP ESOP experts ESOP transactions employee ownership Related Links