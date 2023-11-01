Vislink To Showcase Public Safety Capabilities At The 2023 Milipol Paris Show

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Breakthrough Technology for Mission-Critical Insights Across Military, Law Enforcement and Public Safety Applications on Display at Prestigious Homeland Security and Safety Event

PARIS, FRANCE, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc . (NASDAQ: VISL), a global leader in the collection, delivery, management and distribution of high-quality live video and data, will join an accomplished group of industry decision-makers at the 2023 Milipol Paris Show, a four-day conference highlighting security innovation internationally.

This comes on the heels of Vislink's acquisition of the majority assets of Broadcast Microwave Services, LLC (BMS) , a wireless microwave equipment provider with over 30 years of expertise in real-time microwave transmission. This acquisition solidifies Vislink's expanding global imprint in the government and military sector.

Held from 14 to 17 November 2023, the Milipol Paris Show will feature 70+ speakers, 150+ official delegations, 1000+ exhibitors and over 30,000 visitors from around the world. At the conference, Vislink will showcase its suite of security solutions to major industry players, innovators and thought leaders dedicated to international homeland security issues.

“We are proud to attend this world-renowned event and demonstrate Vislink's secure, high-quality, real-time video data and its capabilities in the most challenging safety and law enforcement environments. With applications spanning defense, public safety and border security to counter-terrorism and beyond-line-of-sight communications, Vislink technology can support a wide range of public safety and military professionals,” explains Vislink CEO Mickey Miller.

The cornerstone of Vislink's solution for military, law enforcement and public safety use is the Airborne Video Downlink System (AVDS) , a real-time, aerial-based video transmission solution that captures high-definition video from drones, helicopters and other aircrafts. Also on display will be solutions for government surveillance, law enforcement, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) markets.

In today's world of heightened concern and awareness about keeping the public safe, on-the-ground professionals around the world consider AVDS an essential tool for providing a visible and reliable vantage point into airborne activity. This data is used in command centers, mobile units and video management systems. Vislink's suite of technological solutions is field-proven to deliver mission-critical insights, maintain tactical advantage, and enable effective decision-making.

With over 30,000 attendees, the 2023 Milipol Paris Show provides the perfect stage for Vislink to showcase its unparalleled expertise in the worldwide public safety arena.

Vislink will be exhibiting at Booth 5 D 062 in the USA Pavilion. Attendees can also schedule a meeting with a Vislink representative at this link .

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global technology leader in capturing, delivering and managing high-quality live video and associated data. With a renowned heritage in video communications encompassing over 50 years, Vislink has revolutionized live video communications by delivering the highest-quality video from the scene, even in the most challenging transmission conditions-enabling broadcasters and public safety agencies to capture and share live video seamlessly and securely. Through its Mobile Viewpoint product lines, Vislink also provides live streaming solutions using bonded cellular, 5G, and AI-driven technologies for automated news and sports productions. Vislink's shares of common stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol“VISL.” For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Nicole Rosen

D. Pagan Communications



Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Group, Inc.



Tags Vislink Technologies In public safety 2023 Milipol Paris Show military Law Enforcement and Public Homeland Security