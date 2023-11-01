Chart Industries To Present At Baird Global Industrial Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc., a leading global engineering design firm and manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing multiple applications in clean energy and industrial gas markets, will present at the Baird Global Industrial Conference. President and Chief Executive Officer, Jill Evanko, will participate in a fireside discussion on Thursday, November 9th, at 1:35pm eastern time.



A live webcast will be available on the company's website at: Chart Industries, Inc. | News and Events - Events and Presentations

About Chart Industries, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc. is an independent global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for gas and liquid molecule handing for the Nexus of CleanTM - clean power, clean water, clean food, and clean industrials, regardless of molecule. The company's unique product and solution portfolio across stationary and rotating equipment is used in every phase of the liquid gas supply chain, including engineering, service and repair and from installation to preventive maintenance and digital monitoring. Chart is a leading provider of technology, equipment and services related to liquefied natural gas, hydrogen, biogas and CO2 capture amongst other applications. Chart is committed to excellence in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues both for its company as well as its customers. With 64 global manufacturing locations and over 50 service centers from the United States to Asia, Australia, India, Europe and South America, the company maintains accountability and transparency to its team members, suppliers, customers and communities. To learn more, visit

