Strata Capital Launches Sales On New Oceanfront Condominium On Florida's Space Coast

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lumena Logo

Rendering of Lumena Building Outside

Rendering of Lumena Interior

Satellite Beach on Florida's Space Coast has garnered demand for new construction residences with direct ocean views as the area has had limited development.

SATELLITE BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Satellite Beach on Florida's Space Coast has garnered significant demand for new construction residences with direct ocean views as the area has had limited development over the past decade.A timely addition to the Satellite Beach region, a new luxurious condominium community, Lumena , has just launched sales. The joint venture between Strata Capital Companies, recognized for their development of 951 Ocean, and DFI will be situated along A1A Beach Boulevard opposite of Hightower Beach Park.“It's incredibly rare to discover new luxury oceanfront residences in Satellite Beach,” said Mark Shapiro, Executive Vice President at Strata Capital Companies.“The area not only has so much untapped potential, but also a huge demand for luxurious oceanfront offerings. We look forward to Lumena bringing a new era of oceanfront living to the Space Coast.”Lumena's inaugural tower will feature just 44 residences with a selection of two, three and four-bedroom floor plans, along with a limited penthouse collection with four or five bedrooms. Each residence boasts direct views of the Atlantic Ocean and the state-protected turtle preserve, along with a private oceanfront terrace. Contemporary finishes and flexible living areas provide ample space for entertaining guests.Mark Pordes, CEO and Founder of AdaMark Development Sales & Marketing, the exclusive sales team for Lumena, is excited about a new offering in the area.“The majority of the residences in Satellite Beach were built more than a decade ago,” said Pordes.“Lumena is a unique opportunity to experience the cutting-edge technology of a new construction home while relishing a hidden gem coastal location.”Lumena will offer a range of resident-exclusive wellness amenities, including a rooftop pool deck with ocean views, a fitness center, and a spa. The third level will feature a Clubhouse, billiards room, and a dedicated kids' playroom to entertain guests of all ages. A planned pedestrian walkway above A1A Beach Boulevard will also connect residents to the south end of Hightower Beach Park for easy beach access.Situated on Florida's Space Coast, Satellite Beach's thriving economy and a multitude of job prospects set the stage for the region's continued growth and development. International travel destinations are also easily accessible to residents, with Melbourne Orlando International Airport, Orlando International Airport, and Port Canaveral nearby. Moreover, Satellite Beach's proximity to Orlando ensures a wealth of entertainment, shopping, and dining options are within an hour's drive via I-95 and the Brightline high-speed train.“The Space Coast has become the epicenter of the global space race, and you can feel the energy as brilliant minds from around the world flock to this region,” said Adam Facciobene, Vice President at DFI.“It's incredible to see the growth and potential here, and we look forward to being a part of the region's continued success.”With residences beginning at the $900s, Lumena presents an exceptional value for oceanfront living. Flexible rental policies also create opportunities for future revenue potential. To request more information on these oceanfront condominiums and to preview floor plans, visit LumenaFL.About Strata Capital CompaniesStrata Capital Companies stands as a prominent real estate investment firm boasting a rich legacy across the United States. The team brings a wealth of combined real estate and entrepreneurial expertise, spanning more than three decades, and showcases a robust skill set in sourcing, acquiring, financing, managing, and selling commercial real estate in diverse market conditions. With assets worth over $100 million under management, Strata has meticulously curated an impressive portfolio of luxury properties across coveted locations in Florida, Colorado, Texas, Arizona, and Connecticut.About DFIHeadquartered in Palm Bay, Florida, DFI has been a leader in delivering quality communities throughout the nation since 1987. With over 2,000 completed projects across 36 states, DFI brings a wealth of experience to every endeavor. Notable Florida projects include numerous projects for Walt Disney World and Universal Studios, Quail Valley Golf Club, Palm Beach Condominiums, and many fine hospitality projects.About AdaMark Sales & MarketingAdaMark Sales & Marketing are the exclusive sales representatives for Lumena. Led by Mark Pordes and Adam Kaufman, the team boasts over 30 years of experience in sales and marketing for pre-construction luxury condominiums, branded condo-hotel properties, and mixed-use and resort projects. Their portfolio includes dozens of exclusive properties including Canyon Ranch Miami Beach, multiple Turnberry properties, Bal Harbor Miami, and The Ritz-Carlton Singer Island in Palm Beach.

Ashlyn Peter

Cotton & Company

+1 772-600-3565



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram