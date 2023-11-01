EOX Vantage Announces New Downtown Cleveland Headquarters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EOX Vantage's new downtown Cleveland headquarters are located in the Hanna building in Playhouse Square

EOX Vantage announced its relocation to downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The company's new office is located in the historic Hanna Building in Playhouse Square.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EOX Vantage, a software, automation and business process outsourcing company, announced the opening of its new headquarters in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. The company's headquarters are now located in the Hanna Building, a historic high-rise in Cleveland's Playhouse Square District.EOX Vantage has become a trusted partner for companies in insurance and logistics seeking flexible business solutions and business process outsourcing. The company's strategically located headquarters in Cleveland's Playhouse Square positions the team closer to clients and allows them to foster strong relationships with local businesses. EOX Vantage is passionate about continuing to make new connections and establishing a prominent presence in Northeast Ohio.“We are excited to announce the relocation of our headquarters to downtown Cleveland,” said EOX Vantage CEO Sudhir Achar.“This move represents a pivotal moment in our company's journey and provides a space for enhanced collaboration, accelerated growth and continued innovation.”EOX Vantage has grown tremendously over the past twenty years leading up to this milestone. Cofounder and CEO Sudhir Achar started EOX Vantage with his business partner, Harsha Chaturvedi, in 2004. They opened their first headquarters in Mentor, Ohio and an office in Bangalore, India. As operations expanded, headquarters was relocated to Beachwood, Ohio before finding its new home in the iconic Hanna Building in downtown Cleveland.About EOX VantageEOX Vantage empowers better, faster decisions, saves time, limits exposure and drives revenue. Their SaaS enterprise operating system gathers data for actionable dashboards, automates processes and improves workflows to offer greater insight, visibility and control. For more information about EOX Vantage, visit .###

