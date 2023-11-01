Telepsychiatry Market Anticipated To Surpass US$ 49.658 Billion By 2028 At A CAGR Of 18.28%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global telepsychiatry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.28% from US$15.335 billion in 2021 to US$49.658 billion in 2028.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global telepsychiatry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.28% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$49.658 billion by 2028.The prime factors propelling the telepsychiatry market growth are the increasing demand for mental health services, increasing adoption of telemedicine, government support for telepsychiatry, integration of telepsychiatry with other healthcare services, and expansion of reimbursement coverage for telepsychiatry services.Telepsychiatry is the use of telecommunications technology to deliver mental health services to patients remotely. It can involve video conferencing , phone calls, chat, or other digital communication methods. The market growth is driven by several factors, including the rising demand for mental health services, the increasing adoption of telemedicine, and government support for telepsychiatry. The telepsychiatry market is still in its early stages of development, but it has the potential to revolutionize the way mental health services are delivered. As telepsychiatry becomes more widely adopted, it is expected to have a significant impact on the global mental health landscape.The market is witnessing multiple collaborations and technological advancements, for instance, In January 2023, Teladoc Health, a leader in virtual care, launched a new app that offers patients personalized care for their physical and mental health. The app also allows patients to manage chronic conditions. With a single account, patients can access all of Teladoc Health's services, including primary care, mental health, and chronic disease management.Access sample report or view details:Based on components the global telepsychiatry market is divided into solutions and services. The services segment of the global telepsychiatry market is expected to have higher growth than the solutions segment during the forecast period. The solutions segment includes video conferencing platforms, wearable devices , and mobile apps. It is the smaller segment of the telepsychiatry market but is expected to grow at a faster rate than the services segment during the forecast period.Based on type the global telepsychiatry market is divided into in-home solutions, forensic solutions, crisis solutions, and routine solutions. Routine solutions are the fastest-growing segment. This growth is being driven by the increasing demand for mental health services and the convenience and affordability of routine telepsychiatry solutions. Routine telepsychiatry solutions can be used to treat a wide range of mental health conditions, including anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, and eating disorders. They can also be used to provide ongoing care to patients who have already been diagnosed with a mental health condition.Based on end-user the global telepsychiatry market is divided into hospitals & clinics, community mental health centers, correctional facilities, and others. The correctional facilities segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the global telepsychiatry market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the increasing prevalence of mental health problems among inmates, the shortage of qualified mental health professionals in correctional facilities, and the cost-effectiveness of telepsychiatry services.Based on Geography, North America is expected to capture a significant share of the global telepsychiatry market. The United States is the largest market for telepsychiatry in North America and is expected to continue to be the dominant market in the coming years. Canada is also a major market for telepsychiatry in North America and is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The growth of the telepsychiatry market in North America is being driven by the same factors that are driving the growth of the global telepsychiatry market, such as the rising demand for mental health services, the increasing adoption of telemedicine, and government support for telepsychiatry.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the telepsychiatry market, that have been covered are InTouch Technologies, Inc., MDLIVE Inc., American Well Corporation, Teladoc Health, Inc., Doctor On Demand, Inc., iCliniq, Iris Telehealth, Advanced TeleMed Services, Encounter Telehealth, JSA Health Telepsychiatry.The market analytics report segments the telepsychiatry market on the following basis:.BY COMPONENTSoSolutionsoServices.BY TYPEoIn-home SolutionsoForensic SolutionsoCrisis SolutionsoRoutine Solutions.BY END-USERo Hospitals and ClinicsoCommunity Mental Health CentersoCorrectional FacilitiesoOthers.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.InTouch Technologies, Inc..MDLIVE Inc..American Well Corporation.Teladoc Health, Inc..Doctor On Demand, Inc..iCliniq.Iris Telehealth.Advanced TeleMed Services.Encounter Telehealth.JSA Health TelepsychiatryExplore More Reports:.Digital Health Market:.E-Prescribing Market:.OBGYN EHR Market:

