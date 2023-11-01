Global Aquafeed Market Size To Reach USD 105.09 Billion By 2030 Themarketpublicist

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) According to the latest analysis by Virtue Market Research, the Global Aquafeed Market was valued at USD 69 billion and is projected to reach a market size of USD 105.09 billion by the end of 2030. Over the forecast period of 2023-2030, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4%.

A steadfast long-term market driver for the Aquafeed industry has been the burgeoning global population and its increasing appetite for seafood. As more people seek to incorporate fish and seafood into their diets, the demand for aquaculture products, and consequently, high-quality aquafeed, continues to rise. This trend is further propelled by the growing awareness of the health benefits associated with fish consumption.

However, it is imperative to address the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Aquafeed market. The sudden disruption in supply chains, coupled with labor shortages and transportation constraints, sent ripples through the industry. Aquaculture operations faced challenges in sourcing key ingredients for feed production, leading to fluctuations in prices. Furthermore, the closure of restaurants and disruptions in the hospitality sector had a cascading effect on the demand for aquaculture products. It is worth noting that the industry demonstrated remarkable resilience by adapting to new market dynamics and adopting innovative solutions.

In the short term, one of the significant driving forces behind the Aquafeed market is the increasing focus on sustainability. Consumers are becoming more conscientious about the environmental impact of their food choices. This shift in consumer preferences has led to a surge in demand for eco-friendly and responsibly sourced aquafeed. Manufacturers are now investing in research and development to formulate feeds with reduced environmental footprints, utilizing alternative protein sources, and employing innovative production techniques.

An exciting opportunity on the horizon is the integration of technology in feed formulation and production. Advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and precision nutrition are revolutionizing the way aquafeed is developed. These innovations allow for precise customization of feed formulations based on specific species, life stages, and environmental conditions. This not only enhances the overall health and performance of aquatic species but also optimizes resource utilization, resulting in cost savings for aquaculture operators.

A notable trend observed in the Aquafeed industry is the growing popularity of functional feeds. These specialized feeds are designed to address specific nutritional needs and health challenges faced by aquatic species. Functional feeds may contain additives such as probiotics, prebiotics, enzymes, and immunostimulants, which contribute to improved growth rates, disease resistance, and overall well-being. This trend underscores the industry's commitment to enhancing the welfare and productivity of aquaculture species while minimizing environmental impact.

Market Segmentation:

By Species: Fish, Crustaceans, Mollusks, and Others

Among them, the largest segment is fish. Fishes like salmon, trout, and tilapia have a substantial share in the market. These species rely on specially formulated feeds to meet their nutritional requirements for healthy growth and development. Looking ahead, the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period is expected to be shellfish. This includes creatures like shrimp and crayfish, which are gaining popularity due to their high protein content and relatively low environmental impact.

By Form: Dry and Wet

The largest segment in this category is extruded dry pellets. These pellets are convenient to handle and deliver precise nutrition to the aquatic organisms. The process of extrusion involves cooking and shaping the feed, making it highly digestible. In contrast, the fastest-growing form during the forecast period is expected to be liquid feed. This form is gaining traction for its ability to be easily assimilated, especially by younger aquatic species and in recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS).

By Feed: Starter Feed, Grower Feed, Finisher Feed, and Brooder Feed

The largest segment in this category is grower feed. This type of feed is formulated to support the growth and development of the aquatic organisms during their mid-stage of life. It provides a balanced blend of proteins, fats, and essential nutrients. On the other hand, the fastest-growing feed type during the forecast period is starter feed. Starter feeds are crucial for nurturing young aquatic species during their early stages of life, ensuring they receive the necessary nutrients for a healthy start.

By Ingredient: Soybean, Fish Oil, Fish Meal, Corn, Additives, and Others

Among these, the largest segment is soybean. Soybean meal is a rich source of protein and is commonly used in aquafeed formulations. It provides essential amino acids that are crucial for growth and muscle development in aquatic organisms. Conversely, the fastest-growing ingredient segment is additives. Additives encompass a wide range of supplements like vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, which are incorporated to enhance the nutritional value and overall performance of the feed.

By Additives: Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Acidifiers, and Binders

Among them, the largest segment is amino acids. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins, which are fundamental for growth and muscle development in aquatic species. They play a vital role in ensuring the health and vitality of the organisms. On the other hand, the fastest-growing segment in this category is acidifiers. Acidifiers are gaining prominence for their ability to create an optimal pH environment in the digestive tract, improving nutrient absorption and overall gut health in aquatic organisms.

Regional Analysis:

The Aquafeed market exhibits varying trends across different regions, driven by factors such as consumer preferences, aquaculture practices, and regulatory frameworks. The largest market segment is Asia-Pacific. This region boasts a robust aquaculture industry, with countries like China, India, and Indonesia leading the production. The Asia-Pacific market is characterized by a diverse range of aquatic species being cultivated. In contrast, the fastest-growing region during the forecast period is expected to be Europe. This is attributed to the increasing adoption of sustainable aquaculture practices and a rising demand for high-quality aquafeed formulations in the European market.

Latest Industry Developments :



Investment in Research and Development (R&D): Companies are increasingly allocating substantial resources towards R&D activities focused on feed formulation, ingredient sourcing, and production techniques. This trend is driven by the quest to develop innovative and sustainable feed solutions that not only meet the specific dietary needs of diverse aquatic species but also address environmental concerns. Recent developments in alternative protein sources, such as insect-based and single-cell protein, highlight the industry's commitment to exploring novel ingredients that can enhance feed efficiency and nutritional content.

Emphasis on Sustainable and Traceable Supply Chains: With growing consumer awareness of the environmental impact of aquaculture, companies are placing a significant emphasis on creating transparent and sustainable supply chains. This involves sourcing raw materials from certified and responsible suppliers, adopting eco-friendly production practices, and implementing traceability systems to ensure product integrity. Recent developments include partnerships with certification bodies and the adoption of blockchain technology to provide consumers with real-time information on the origin and journey of the feed components. Customized Feed Solutions and Technical Support Services: Companies are recognizing the importance of providing tailored feed solutions to meet the unique requirements of different aquatic species and production systems. This trend involves collaborating closely with aquaculture operators to formulate feeds that optimize growth, health, and overall performance. Additionally, companies are offering technical support services, including on-site consultations and training programs, to assist farmers in achieving optimal results. Recent developments in precision nutrition and data-driven feed formulation tools enable companies to offer highly customized solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty.

