North Carolina seizes USD170K in counterfeit THC-laced snacks before Halloween

THC, the compound responsible for the psychoactive effects of marijuana, was found in these edibles. While the packaging of these products featured markings indicating their THC content, officials raised concerns that they could easily be mistaken for ordinary snacks, potentially posing a risk to children and teenagers. North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine F. Marshall emphasized the dangers associated with this growing trend and the need to raise awareness among parents and the general public in North Carolina.



Notably, the packaging of these THC-infused edibles often included elements such as cartoon characters and images intended to appeal to children. Given the increased consumption of candy and sweets during Halloween, Marshall stressed the importance of securing THC-infused products at home, likening them to medications or cleaning products that should be kept out of children's reach.



Authorities discovered that a significant portion of these THC-laced candy and snacks were found in vape and tobacco shops located in proximity to high schools and colleges. Secretary Marshall underscored that counterfeiting is far from a victimless crime, pointing out the potential association of such activities with other dangerous behaviors, including illegal drugs, firearms, organized crime, human trafficking, and even terrorism, as seen in other cases across the country.



This operation serves as a reminder of the importance of regulating and monitoring the availability and distribution of products that could pose risks to the health and safety of children and adolescents, particularly during times when consumption of sweets and snacks is at its peak, such as Halloween.

