Sweet Loren's Debuts New Line Of Gluten-Free And Nutrient-Rich Breakfast Biscuits

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sweet Loren's , the fastest growing and number one natural cookie dough brand in the U.S., continues to introduce high-quality, better-for-you product offerings with a brand-new line of innovative Breakfast Biscuits . These gluten-free and nutrient packed breakfast biscuits offer 19g of whole grains, 4g of protein, 3g of fiber, and five B vitamins in each serving. The three new shelf-stable Breakfast Biscuit varieties include: Blueberry, Cinnamon Sugar, and Chocolate. The Breakfast

are gluten-free, plant based, non-GMO Project Verified, dairy free, and peanut and tree nut free. Sweet Loren's new Breakfast Biscuits line is available in the cookie aisle at Whole Foods Market nationwide and will be on Amazon later this year.



"I'm incredibly excited to announce that Sweet Loren's is expanding out of the refrigerated dough category for the very first time with the launch of the new shelf-stable, ready-to-eat Breakfast Biscuits," said Loren Castle, founder and CEO of Sweet Loren's. "After surviving cancer, I began searching for ways to satisfy my sweet tooth with clean ingredients. When I couldn't find any better-for-you cookies out there, I decided to make my own cookie dough and Sweet Loren's was born. Since we started the brand, fans have asked us for breakfast and on-the-go snacks and now we're finally able to make it happen for them!"

Sweet Loren's newly debuted Breakfast Biscuit line is crafted with only simple, clean ingredients so everyone can enjoy a delicious, nutrient-rich, and convenient breakfast or snack. The line includes Blueberry, Cinnamon Sugar, and Chocolate varieties. These crunchy biscuits are great to throw in your bag for later or for dunking in your coffee or tea. Each single-serve portion offers three biscuits and is loaded with plant-based protein, whole grains, and five B vitamins. Sweet Loren's new Breakfast Biscuits are a perfect pick-me-up of tasty, healthy energy that will kickstart your day or hold you over until your next meal and because they are nut-free, parents can feel safe packing them for school.

"The $600M breakfast biscuit category enables us to offer our loyal consumers a unique and differentiated product in the shelf-stable aisle that is currently dominated by one major conventional giant," said Castle. "We've done extensive research to find out that over one third of today's breakfast biscuit consumers are concerned about the processed ingredients in the current product offerings and 44% of them are proactively seeking options that are

Sweet Loren's original line of refrigerated Pre-Cut Cookie Dough varieties are ready-to-bake and available in best-selling Chocolate Chunk, Sugar,

Fudgy Brownie, and Oatmeal Cranberry. Most recently, the brand debuted three limited-edition, seasonal varieties including Pumpkin Spice, Gingerbread, and Chocolate Mint. Last year, Sweet Loren's launched a new Less Sugar Cookie Dough line with 40% less sugar than other leading brands and no artificial or substitute sugar ingredients in Sugar and Chocolate Chunk flavors. These pre-portioned cookies allow you to bake one or 12 perfect cookies in minutes in a toaster oven, air fryer, or conventional oven. All of Sweet Loren's better-for-you cookie dough products are non-GMO Project Verified, plant-based, Certified Gluten Free, dairy-free, peanut and tree nut free, and Kosher Pareve.

In 2023, Sweet Loren's retail footprint increased to over 25,000 stores nationwide in the U.S. making it some of the most accessible better-for-you and premium food products on the market. In 2022, Sweet Loren's sold nearly 100 million cookies and the two new Less Sugar Cookie Dough varieties were the most successful new items in the category that year. Sweet Loren's is the fastest growing brand in the market and is the only major brand driving both dollar sales and units in the category. Sweet Loren's has experienced a compound annual growth rate of ~30% from 2018-2022. The brand plans to increase sales 50% more in 2023.

Sweet Loren's is the #1 natural cookie dough brand in the U.S., and the third largest overall. Sweet Loren's products are made from only the highest quality non-GMO ingredients, gluten-free, plant-based, and free of the top 14 allergens. Sweet Loren's Pre-Cut and Less Sugar Cookie Dough varieties are available in the refrigerated dough section of over 25,000 grocery stores nationwide including Kroger, Publix, Target, and Whole Foods Markets and online at Fresh Direct, Instacart, and . The brand's new Breakfast Biscuits line is available in the cookie aisle at Whole Foods Market nationwide and Amazon. Sweet Loren's has been ranked on Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America for the past five years in a row. Loren (Brill) Castle was featured as one of Inc.'s Female Founders 100 2019. For more information on the brand and producer, please visit

