Global Adaptive Learning Market Size To Reach USD 20.31 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

The global adaptive learning market size reached USD 1.86 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global adaptive learning market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives for better education models and to improve learning outcomes. Increasing demand for game-based learning platforms across various sectors is another key factor expected to boost growth of the global adaptive learning market revenue in the near future. Rising adoption of various innovative educational models due to the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to augment growth of the global adaptive learning market during the forecast period. However, complexities of adaptive learning platforms is a key factor expected to hamper global adaptive learning market growth to some extent over the forecast period.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 1.86 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 22.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 20.31 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Deployment, Component, End-use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Pearson plc, McGraw Hill Education, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Area9 Lyceum ApS, Cog Books Ltd., Curriculum Associates, Inc., Dream Box Learning, Inc., Follett Corporation, Cerego, Inc., and Realizeit Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

In January 2020, Smart Sparrow Pty Limited was acquired by Pearson plc. This acquisition will enhance Pearson's capabilities for adaptive learning services and platforms, and also boost revenue growth of Pearson Global Learning Programme (GLP).

Rising implementation of on-premises-based adaptive learning platforms by end-users to ensure learning content security is driving revenue growth of the on-premises segment, which is expected to register a significantly rapid CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the service segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to increasing need for services with rising adaptive learning platform adoption.

The enterprise segment is expected to register significant revenue growth during the forecast period due to rising implementation of adaptive learning platforms across businesses for corporate training purposes. Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to rising government initiatives in countries in the region to improve learning outcomes by encouraging adoption of adaptive learning platforms and services to educational institutions.

Emergen Research has segmented the global adaptive learning market on the basis of deployment, component, end-use, and region:



