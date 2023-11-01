Global IR Spectroscopy Market Size To Reach USD 2.05 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IR spectroscopy market size reached USD 1.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global IR spectroscopy market revenue is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing IR spectroscopy utilization in the biological industry. Also, stringent legislation and norms associated with analytical processing technology in the healthcare industry is expected to boost growth of the global IR spectroscopy market to a significant extent over the forecast period. Advancements in spectroscopy technology has been resulting in miniaturization and computerization of IR sensors, which is another factor expected to contribute to market growth going ahead. However, high cost of IR spectroscopy devices is expected to hamper growth of the global IR spectroscopy market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period. To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2020 USD 1.05 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.9% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2.05 Billion Base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017–2019 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Technology, End-use, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Horiba, Ltd., TeraView Limited, Bayspec Inc., Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH, Avantes BV, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global IR spectroscopy market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of large and medium-sized market players accounting for a major revenue share. Major players are focusing on various research and development activities and initiatives to deploy new and more efficient technologies in the market Some prominent players operating in the IR spectroscopy market are:



Horiba, Ltd.

TeraView Limited

Bayspec Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Bruker Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Carl Zeiss Spectroscopy GmbH

Avantes BV

PerkinElmer, Inc. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Strategic Development

In September 2020, Bruker Corporation announced the acquisition of Canopy Biosciences, LLC, which engages with high multiplex screening tool image analysis for immuno-oncology, microbiology, and cell therapy. This deal improved Bruker's product lines in multi-omics as well as fluorescence imaging methodologies.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @

Some Key Highlights in the Report



Rising usage of portable spectroscopes to analyze specimens in transit in biological research is driving growth of the portable spectroscopes segment, which is expected to register significant CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the far-infrared segment is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period due to rising application of far-infrared technology-based IR spectroscopy systems in the healthcare industry.

In terms of market share, the biological research segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period due to rising use of IR spectroscopy in biological research to identify absorbing rate of atoms in molecules and analysis of fingerprints. In terms of revenue share, Asia Pacific is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing strategic developments by major players and growing food safety issues in countries in the region.

Browse Detailed Research Report @

Emergen Research has segmented the global IR spectroscopy market on the basis of type, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Micro Spectroscopes

Hyphenated Spectroscopes

Portable Spectroscopes Benchtop Spectroscopes

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Near-Infrared

Mid-Infrared Far-Infrared

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Chemicals

Biological Research

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Electronics

Environmental

Food & Beverages Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of MEA

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Smart Watch Market By Product (Extension, Classical, Standalone), By Operating System (Android, Windows, iOS, Others), By Application (Wellness, Sports, Personal Assistance, Health, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Video Doorbell Market By Product Type (Wireless, Wired), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Commercial, Industrial, Residential), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Smart Wi-Fi Power Strip Market Size, Share, Trends, By Product Type (Indoor Power Strip, Outdoor Power Strip), By Application (Household, Commercial, Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Portable Printer Market By Technology (Impact, Thermal, Inkjet), By Industry Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare, Telecom, Retail), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Wireless Earbuds Market By Application (Fitness, Gaming, Music & Entertainment, Virtual Reality), By Distribution Channel (Online Platforms, Retail Offline Stores), By End-use (Commercial, Consumer), and By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Japanese Version: IR Spectroscopy Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Endoscope Reprocessing Market

Lateral Flow Assay Components Market

Vulvovaginal Candidiasis Market

Dental Consumables Market

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market

Veterinary Equipment and Supplies Market

Hepatitis Testing Market

Traditional Chinese Medicine Market

Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

Animal Wound Care Market

Medical Waste Management Market

Optometry Equipment Market

Sinus Dilation Devices Market

Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Market

Immunoassay Market

Dental Laboratories Market

Veterinary Diagnostics Market

Bronchoscopy Market

Medical Power Supply Market Ophthalmic Equipment Market





Tags IR Spectroscopy Market size IR Spectroscopy Market share IR Spectroscopy Market trend IR Spectroscopy Market growth us Related Links