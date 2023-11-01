Sequel.Io Launches AI-Powered Media Hub For Content-Led Growth Marketing Teams

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we navigate into the 2024 B2B Marketing landscape, driving efficiency has evolved into a make-or-break point. Marketing leaders are tasked with managing complex tech stacks and integrations, process optimizations, and workforce

enablement to stay competitive. Now, with the arrival of Sequel's Media Hub , marketers can gain a powerful edge over their competition by elevating their efficiency, infusing life into their content, and opening doors to exponential growth.

Sequel's Media Hub is now available to marketing teams wanting to streamline their video production and supercharge their content-led growth strategies.

Oana Manolache , CEO and Co-Founder of Sequel says "The launch of Media Hub marks our commitment to the content-led growth movement that has significantly changed the way companies engage with their audiences and drive revenue growth. This represents an important milestone for our company and the marketing community - with a full suite of video and virtual events solutions, Sequel enables marketers to capture, engage, educate and convert their audience into their owned community while activating distribution channels at AI speed."

On average, marketers devote nearly 33% of their time to performing repetitive and manual tasks. Simply reducing that time to 25% means that marketers could save over 250 hours a year. Yet, in managing the complex process of hosting virtual events, teams put stress on their already hectic agendas by having distributed tech stacks and failing to automate key workflows. Sequel is knocking down these time-consuming hurdles, empowering marketers to centralize everything from asset management and video editing to hosting engaging and simulated live webinar experiences directly on their website.

"Sequel has been really awesome because trying to create content is a very time-consuming process. Whereas Sequel solves it for you. It allows you to streamline the entire process so quickly and really make it repeatable." - Michael Cole, VP of Marketing at Everflow, a customer of Sequel.

By centralizing online event assets and repurposing them into evergreen content, including AI-generated video clips, blog articles, social posts, and transcripts with Sequel AI, marketers can milk every last drop of value from the videos they're creating. Since many teams fail to make use of over 68% of the content they create, Sequel's Media Hub is giving them an opportunity to recover more value from every unique conversation and webinar they host. This not only helps teams expand their content's shelf-life, but it enables them to host & schedule simulated live sessions without hindering audience engagement.

As marketers look to maximize the resources they have through AI and workflow automation, Sequel stands out as the all-in-one solution for hosting virtual events and generating engaging content. The company's stellar addition to its extensive suite of features with the Media Hub gives teams all the tools they need to fuel the customer journey by generating valuable content on top of their virtual event strategies.

