Cape Fox Corporation Celebrates 50 Years Of Excellence

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Saxman, Alaska, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 1971, the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) was signed into law. Through ANSCA, Congress created the first socially responsible, for-profit organizations that promoted the social, economic, and cultural advancements of Alaska Natives and communities. The Act was the catalyst for the creation of Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) in 1973. CFC is a village corporation that represents the education, financial, and land interests of the Tlingit Alaska Natives of Saxman, Alaska. Over our vast number of years, CFC has increased awareness and understanding of native arts, culture, and language.

This year, CFC is celebrating the significant milestone of being in business for 50 years. This golden anniversary is a momentous event. For half a century, CFC has had a long history as a company that seeks out solutions, looks for new, creative ventures, adapts to changing times and situations, and works as a cohesive team toward the mission and vision of our company. CFC opened its doors in 1973 and has a unique corporate history that has involved evolving and adapting the business to meet current economic trends and needs, expanding through investments, being visionary, and continuing to adhere closely to the mission that started this company, which was to support our shareholders through educational, economic, and land resources and management. CFC started its business within the timber industry, but as the industry began to decline, it transitioned many of its investments to successful commercial tourism businesses. In 2003, CFC added to its business operations with expertise in federal contracting, offering healthcare, construction, professional services, event planning, and facilities management services.

Since CFC was created, we have been able to sustain, grow, adapt, and innovate for progressive business needs while still honoring our heritage and traditions, supporting our shareholders, providing sustainable employment opportunities, and becoming an industry leader for our expert services. The theme for this year's anniversary reflects our mission, as we "preserve the past, honor the present, embrace the future." To that end, the CFC Board of Directors unanimously voted to relocate the six totem poles that once sat at the entrance to Cape Fox Lodge to the Ward Cove Cruise Center to create instead a space for a new totem pole that will symbolize not just the past and our ancestors but also the longevity and fortitude of CFC after 50 years in business. The totem poles were relocated to the Ward Cove Cruise Center to be displayed inside. The totem poles at Ward Cove are on loan from CFC and will remain inside for preservation, as requested. During the 50th anniversary celebration on November 10th, a new 50th anniversary celebratory totem pole will be raised in their place. It will sit in importance at the entrance to Cape Fox Lodge, the previous site for the relocated totem poles.

The new 50th-anniversary totem pole is being designed and built by our very own resident artist, Kenneth White. We are honored to unveil the new 50th-anniversary totem pole as a long-lasting symbol of our company's strength, durability, reliance, and longevity. This totem pole preserves our ancestors' teachings and the ancient learnings of art and nature. It honors our present and our milestone anniversary, and it is embracing our future as it will look forward and remind us that we keep our past with us to learn and grow, but we continue into the future with hope, promise, and determination.

In due course, an additional five new totem poles will be raised to join the 50th anniversary totem pole. These historic reminders will delight tourists and visitors and provide a visual reminder to "preserve the past, honor the present, embrace the future."

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; event management and marketing; construction; training services; facilities and security management, and logistical services.

