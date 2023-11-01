Voip-Pal Inc. Receives Two New Patent Grants In India

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WACO, Texas, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VoIP-Pal Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”,“Company”) (OTCQB: VPLM) is pleased to announce that the Indian Patent Office (IPO) has granted the Company two new patents in India entitled,“PRODUCING ROUTING MESSAGES FOR VOICE OVER IP COMMUNICATIONS.” Indian Patent Nos. 450851 and 450865 will join VoIP-Pal's growing worldwide RBR family of patents as the Company's second and third RBR routing-related patents granted in India.



India is the second most populated country in the world with about 1.4 billion people. As of 2020, India was also the country with the second highest number of connected mobile phones with an estimated total of more than 1.5 billion mobile units. The number of active mobile phones in India is about four times greater than the approximately 390 million mobile phones in the United States.

VoIP-Pal now has a total combined patent portfolio of 40 issued and or allowed patents in the United States and internationally.

VoIP-Pal CEO, Emil Malak said,“The two new Indian patents that we were just granted cover useful new routing technologies that were not covered by our parent patent in India, and thus we are extremely pleased to have received them. India is the second largest mobile phone market in the world behind only China. It is important for us to keep growing the value of our portfolio. Our value increases with each new patent that we receive. Patience is a virtue.”

About VoIP-Pal

VoIP-Pal, Inc. (“VoIP-Pal”) is a publicly traded corporation (OTCQB: VPLM) headquartered in Waco, TX. The Company owns a portfolio of patents relating to Voice-over-Internet Protocol (“VoIP”) technology that it is currently looking to monetize.

Any forecast of future financial performance is a“forward looking statement” under securities laws. Such statements are included to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions with respect to the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor among many in evaluating an investment. While the Company believes in the circumstances that legal action is needed to monetize its patents, patent litigation involves various risks and uncertainties that could affect its ability to monetize the patents. We recognize that it is impossible to predict the specific outcomes of litigation.

