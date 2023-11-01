MBX Biosciences Announces Appointment Of Michelle Graham As Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBX Biosciences, Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing Precision Endocrine PeptideTM (PEPTM) therapeutics to treat an array of endocrine disorders, today announced the appointment of Michelle Graham as Chief Human Resources Officer. Ms. Graham is a seasoned global executive with 25+ years of experience leading human resources across a broad range of companies in the biopharmaceutical and healthcare industries.



“Michelle is an exceptionally experienced human resources executive with an impressive track record of leading global teams, developing and executing HR strategies, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture,” said Kent Hawryluk, President and Chief Executive Officer of MBX Biosciences.“Her breadth of experience building and supporting biopharma companies at various stages of development will be highly impactful as we are poised to enter an exciting growth phase for the Company. We are pleased to welcome Michelle to MBX and look forward to leveraging her expertise.”

Prior to joining MBX, Ms. Graham served as Chief Human Resources at Albireo Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company recently acquired by Ipsen, where she supported strategic direction and global business growth. Prior to Albireo, Ms. Graham was Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at TESARO, Inc., a biotechnology company acquired by GSK, and at Parexel International Corporation, a biopharmaceutical services company with 20,000 global employees. Earlier in her career, she held senior human resources and organizational development leadership positions across the healthcare industry, including at Bausch + Lomb and Bristol-Myers Squibb. Ms. Graham earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration and Management and a Master of Human Resources and Labor Relations from Michigan State University.

“I am pleased to join the impressive MBX Biosciences team at this pivotal time in the company's trajectory,” said Ms. Graham.“MBX has a strong patient-centered culture, and I look forward to supporting the continued growth of the organization in advancing its Precision Endocrine Peptide platform and ultimately serve patients in need.”

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Precision Endocrine PeptideTM (PEPTM) therapeutic candidates to help people with endocrine disorders live fuller and healthier lives. MBX is advancing a pipeline of PEPs for clinically validated targets designed to deliver superior pharmaceutical properties and overcome key limitations of native peptide therapeutics. MBX's pipeline includes its lead product candidate MBX 2109, which has completed Phase 1 development for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism, and MBX 1416, in Phase 1 development for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia. The company is supported by leading life science investors including Frazier Life Sciences, New Enterprise Associates, Norwest Venture Partners, OrbiMed, RA Capital Management and Wellington Management. MBX is based in Carmel, Indiana. To learn more, please visit the company website at and follow us on LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter ).

Media Contact:

Ian Stone

Evoke Canale



619-849-5388

Investor Contact:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors



917-734-7387