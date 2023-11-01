Corcept Appoints Monica Tellado As President, Emerging Markets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of medications to treat severe endocrine, oncology, metabolism, and neurology disorders by modulating the effects of the hormone cortisol, today announced the appointment of Monica Tellado as President, Emerging Markets. She will report to Joseph K. Belanoff, MD, Corcept's Chief Executive Officer, and join the company's Executive Team.



Ms. Tellado's prior role was at Heartflow, where she served as Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Heartflow, Ms. Tellado spent 19 years in ascending leadership roles at Gilead Sciences, including Senior Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the company's Liver Disease Business Unit; and Vice President of Commercial Operations, where she led efforts to launch products across HIV, liver diseases, cardiopulmonary diseases, and oncology.

At Corcept, Ms. Tellado will serve as the global commercial lead for therapeutics in metabolism and neurology. She will also oversee pipeline and portfolio planning activities across the company's other therapeutic areas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Monica to Corcept,” said Dr. Belanoff.“Her expertise in commercial planning and product launches make her a valuable addition to our team as we work to realize the full therapeutic potential of cortisol modulation.”

The appointment of Ms. Tellado comes on the heels of Corcept's initiation of MONARCH, a Phase 2b trial of its proprietary selective cortisol modulator miricorilant in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). By the end of next year, the company also anticipates results from its Phase 2 DAZALS study, investigating dazucorilant in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

“Corcept is a truly innovative company with a collaborative approach to unlocking the potential of cortisol modulation. I'm delighted to join the organization at such an exciting time in its evolution,” said Ms. Tellado.

About Corcept Therapeutics

For more than 25 years, Corcept's focus on cortisol modulation and its potential to treat patients across a wide variety of serious disorders has led to the discovery of more than 1,000 proprietary selective cortisol modulators. Corcept's advanced clinical trials are being conducted in patients with hypercortisolism, solid tumors, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and liver disease (NASH). In February 2012, the company introduced Korlym®, the first medication approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing's syndrome. Corcept is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. For more information, visit Corcept.

