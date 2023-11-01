               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Atyr Pharma To Present At November Investor Conferences


11/1/2023 8:18:18 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a clinical stage biotechnology company engaged in the discovery and development of first-in-class medicines from its proprietary tRNA synthetase platform, today announced that Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences scheduled to take place in November 2023.

Details of the presentations appear below:

Conference: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time: 3:30pm GMT
Location: London, UK
Format: Corporate Presentation

Conference: Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
Time: 12:00pm EST
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat

In addition to the presentations, company management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered attendees of the conferences. A webcast of each event will be available on the Investor's section of the company's website at . Following the events, a replay of the presentations will be available on the aTyr website for at least 90 days.

Abo ut aTyr

aTyr is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging evolutionary intelligence to translate tRNA synthetase biology into new therapies for fibrosis and inflammation. tRNA synthetases are ancient, essential proteins that have evolved novel domains that regulate diverse pathways extracellularly in humans. aTyr's discovery platform is focused on unlocking hidden therapeutic intervention points by uncovering signaling pathways driven by its proprietary library of domains derived from all 20 tRNA synthetases. aTyr's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a first-in-class biologic immunomodulator in clinical development for the treatment of interstitial lung disease, a group of immune-mediated disorders that can cause inflammation and progressive fibrosis, or scarring, of the lungs. For more information, please visit .

Contact:
Ashlee Dunston
Director, Investor Relations and Public Affairs


