CEX.IO Celebrates 10 Years Of Crypto Industry Leadership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEX , a global ecosystem of products and services that connects curious participants to the cryptocurrency economy and decentralized finance (DeFi), is celebrating its 10-year anniversary of driving innovation in the digital asset space. After a decade of tenured leadership, the company remains committed to its founding mission of expanding access for those seeking success in crypto.

Emerging in the wake of the seminal Bitcoin mining pool, GHash, Oleksandr Lutskevych founded CEX in 2013, which debuted with the early slogan of“Buy, Mine, Trade.” After receiving PCI DSS compliance the following year, CEX became the first cryptocurrency exchange to allow its customers to purchase digital assets with a credit or debit card. This helped establish the company as a pioneering visionary during crypto's infancy.

Over time, CEX evolved into an ecosystem of user-centric products aimed at enabling financial freedom from within a collaborative regulatory framework. By adhering to core principles of ethical crypto stewardship, the company introduced Staking, Savings, Loan, institutional, and B2B services to a growing global community that now encompasses six million users.

“Since day one, we've endeavored to bridge the gap between traditional and decentralized finance, and achieving this milestone is a testament to that commitment,” Lutskevych said.“By developing proprietary technologies, and building out critical infrastructure, CEX has been at the forefront during key periods of growth within the crypto space. And after a decade of measured leadership, we're just getting started.”

Recently, CEX expanded its European presence with new licensure and a dedicated MLRO for Lithuania. This move aligns with the company's uncompromising AML/CTF standards, and signals a readiness to continue working with regulators to implement appropriate oversight following the passage of Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislation.

The company pairs a history of innovation, expansion, and regulatory advocacy with a steady stream of third-party validation. Last month, CEX was named“Best Cryptocurrency Platform in Europe” by the 2023 Digital Assets Awards , and was once again recognized as a“Vetted Exchange” by Digital Asset Research .

