Inotiv, Inc. To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

Event: Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Location: London, United Kingdom

Presentation Date: November 15, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time

Event: 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Location: New York, NY

Date: November 16, 2023

Event: 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Location: Miami, FL

Presentation Date: November 29, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time

The webcast presentations will be available for viewing and replay under the“Investor Relations” tab of the Company's website at .

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. is a leading contract research organization dedicated to providing nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services. The Company's products and services focus on bringing new drugs and medical devices through the discovery and preclinical phases of development, all while increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Inotiv is committed to supporting discovery and development objectives as well as helping researchers realize the full potential of their critical R&D projects, all while working together to build a healthier and safer world. Further information about Inotiv can be found here: .