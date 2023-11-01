TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights



Net sales were $572.6 million

GAAP net loss of $37.1 million, or ($0.36) per diluted share, inclusive of a goodwill impairment charge of $44.1 million

Non-GAAP net income was $44.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share

Cash flow from operations was $58.9 million Repurchased 1 million shares of common stock for $14.6 million at an average price of $14.33 per share



Third Quarter 2023 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $572.6 million, compared to $671.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.2 million, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment. This compares to GAAP operating income of $49.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $37.1 million, or ($0.36) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $43.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results



On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $44.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was $84.1 million, or 14.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $102.5 million, or 15.3% of sales for the third quarter of 2022.

“Our Non-GAAP EPS was well above the guided range as a result of improved execution, particularly in our North America region and strength in our Data Center Computing end market,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM.“In addition, cash flow from operations was a healthy 10.3% of revenue enabling us to repurchase stock while maintaining a solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.5x,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $550 million to $590 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.34 to $0.40 per diluted share.

With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management's control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

About TTM

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements

The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company's actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company's independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates ,and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM's adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM's ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

