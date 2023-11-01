               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Results


11/1/2023 8:18:14 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI), a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (“PCB”), today reported results for the third quarter fiscal 2023, which ended on October 2, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

  • Net sales were $572.6 million
  • GAAP net loss of $37.1 million, or ($0.36) per diluted share, inclusive of a goodwill impairment charge of $44.1 million
  • Non-GAAP net income was $44.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share
  • Cash flow from operations was $58.9 million
  • Repurchased 1 million shares of common stock for $14.6 million at an average price of $14.33 per share

Third Quarter 2023 GAAP Financial Results

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $572.6 million, compared to $671.1 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP operating loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $10.2 million, inclusive of a $44.1 million goodwill impairment charge related to the RF&S Components segment. This compares to GAAP operating income of $49.8 million in the third quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2023 was $37.1 million, or ($0.36) per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $43.5 million, or $0.42 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2023 Non-GAAP Financial Results

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $44.9 million, or $0.43 per diluted share. This compares to non-GAAP net income of $57.9 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2023 was $84.1 million, or 14.7% of sales compared to adjusted EBITDA of $102.5 million, or 15.3% of sales for the third quarter of 2022.

“Our Non-GAAP EPS was well above the guided range as a result of improved execution, particularly in our North America region and strength in our Data Center Computing end market,” said Tom Edman, CEO of TTM.“In addition, cash flow from operations was a healthy 10.3% of revenue enabling us to repurchase stock while maintaining a solid balance sheet with a net leverage ratio of 1.5x,” concluded Mr. Edman.

Business Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2023, TTM estimates that revenues will be in the range of $550 million to $590 million, and non-GAAP net income will be in the range of $0.34 to $0.40 per diluted share.

With respect to the Company's outlook for non-GAAP net income per diluted share, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty or without unreasonable effort certain items that may affect a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our expected non-GAAP net income per diluted share excludes primarily the future impact of restructuring actions, impairment charges, unusual gains and losses, and tax adjustments. These reconciling items are highly variable and difficult to predict due to various factors outside of management's control and could have a material impact on our future period net income per diluted share calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, a reconciliation of non-GAAP net income per diluted share to a comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP has not been provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliation without unreasonable effort. For the same reasons, TTM is unable to address the probable significance of the information.

Live Webcast/Conference Call
TTM will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter 2023 results and the fourth quarter 2023 outlook on Wednesday, November 1st, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (7:00 a.m. Pacific Time). The conference call will include forward-looking statements.

Access to the conference call is available by clicking on the registration link TTM Technologies, Inc. third quarter fiscal year 2023 conference call . Registering participants will receive dial in information and a unique PIN to join the call. Participants can register at any time up to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be simulcast on the company's website, and can be accessed by clicking on the link TTM Technologies, Inc. third quarter fiscal year 2023 webcast . The webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event.

To Access a Replay of the Webcast
The replay of the webcast will remain accessible for one week following the live event on TTM's website at TTM Technologies, Inc. third quarter fiscal year 2023 webcast .

About TTM
TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions including mission systems, RF components/RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, quick-turn and technologically advanced PCBs. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at .

Forward-Looking Statements
The preliminary financial results included in this press release represent the most current information available to management. The company's actual results when disclosed in its Form 10-Q may differ from these preliminary results as a result of the completion of the company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, completion of the review by the company's independent registered accounting firm, and other developments that may arise between now and the disclosure of the final results. This release contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events or performance. TTM cautions you that such statements are simply predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. These statements reflect TTM's current expectations, and TTM does not undertake to update or revise these forward looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied in this or other TTM statements will not be realized. Further, these statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond TTM's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19, general market and economic conditions, including interest rates, currency exchange rates ,and consumer spending, demand for TTM's products, market pressures on prices of TTM's products, warranty claims, changes in product mix, contemplated significant capital expenditures and related financing requirements, TTM's dependence upon a small number of customers, and other factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

About Our Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated condensed financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, this release includes information about TTM's adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. TTM presents non-GAAP financial information to enable investors to see TTM through the eyes of management and to provide better insight into TTM's ongoing financial performance.

A material limitation associated with the use of the above non-GAAP financial measures is that they have no standardized measurement prescribed by GAAP and may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. TTM compensates for these limitations by providing full disclosure of each non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations below to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contact :
Sameer Desai,
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

714-327-3050

TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Financial Information
(In thousands, except per share data)
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Third Quarter First Three Quarters
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net sales $ 572,582 $ 671,080 $ 1,663,528 $ 1,877,890
Cost of goods sold 459,312 542,513 1,365,628 1,541,327
Gross profit 113,270 128,567 297,900 336,563
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing 18,763 19,824 58,245 55,653
General and administrative 38,916 40,743 111,829 121,863
Research and development 6,173 7,322 19,682 18,110
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 11,429 10,273 37,245 26,822
Restructuring charges 4,091 627 19,061 1,267
Impairment of goodwill 44,100 - 44,100 -
Total operating expenses 123,472 78,789 290,162 223,715
Operating (loss) income (10,202 ) 49,778 7,738 112,848
Interest expense (10,101 ) (10,939 ) (34,751 ) (33,011 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,154 ) -
Gain on sale of subsidiary - - 1,270 -
Other, net 3,044 10,324 9,310 19,932
(Loss) income before income taxes (17,259 ) 49,163 (17,587 ) 99,769
Income tax provision (19,807 ) (5,635 ) (18,469 ) (11,203 )
Net (loss) income $ (37,066 ) $ 43,528 $ (36,056 ) $ 88,566
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic $ (0.36 ) $ 0.43 $ (0.35 ) $ 0.87
Diluted (0.36 ) 0.42 (0.35 ) 0.85
Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:
Basic 103,510 102,196 102,873 102,016
Diluted 103,510 103,720 102,873 103,738
Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:
Weighted-average shares outstanding 103,510 102,196 102,873 102,016
Dilutive effect of warrants - - - 2
Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options - 1,524 - 1,720
Diluted shares 103,510 103,720 102,873 103,738


SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA October 2, 2023 January 2, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash $ 408,331 $ 402,749
Accounts and notes receivable, net 390,902 473,225
Receivable from sale of SH E-MS property 6,554 69,240
Contract assets 304,279 335,788
Inventories 206,176 170,639
Total current assets 1,353,236 1,493,056
Property, plant and equipment, net 808,371 724,204
Operating lease right of use asset 89,290
 18,862
Other non-current assets 1,015,605 1,087,482
Total assets 3,266,502 3,323,604
Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt $ 2,625 $ 50,000
Accounts payable 336,070 361,788
Total current liabilities 688,286 761,325
Debt, net of discount 864,824 879,407
Total long-term liabilities 1,077,102 1,026,700
Total equity 1,501,114 1,535,579
Total liabilities and equity 3,266,502 3,323,604


SUPPLEMENTAL DATA Third Quarter First Three Quarters
2023 2022 2023 2022
Gross margin 19.8 % 19.2 % 17.9 % 17.9 %
Operating margin (1.8 )% 7.4 % 0.5 % 6.0 %
End Market Breakdown:
Third Quarter
2023 2022
Aerospace and Defense 45 % 38 %
Automotive 15 % 15 %
Data Center Computing 17 % 14 %
Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation 16 % 19 %
Networking 7 % 14 %
Stock-based Compensation:
Third Quarter
Amount included in: 2023 2022
Cost of goods sold $ 2,212 $ 1,699
Selling and marketing 888 762
General and administrative 2,958 2,685
Research and development 309 324
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 6,367 $ 5,470
Operating Segment Data:
Third Quarter
Net sales: 2023 2022
PCB* $ 563,676 $ 657,175
RF&S Components 8,906 13,905
Total net sales $ 572,582 $ 671,080
Operating segment income:
PCB* $ 82,868 $ 89,868
RF&S Components (41,441 ) 5,984
Corporate & Other* (37,865 ) (34,417 )
Total operating segment income 3,562 61,435
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles (13,764 ) (11,657 )
Total operating (loss) income (10,202 ) 49,778
Total other expense (7,057 ) (615 )
(Loss) income before income taxes $ (17,259 ) $ 49,163
* Amended for Telephonics integration


RECONCILIATIONS 1 Third Quarter First Three Quarters
2023 2022 2023 2022
Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation2:
GAAP gross profit $ 113,270 $ 128,567 $ 297,900 $ 336,563
Add back item:
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 2,335 1,384 10,566 4,151
Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures 725 19 3,374 124
Stock-based compensation 2,212 1,699 5,371 4,147
Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 770 385 (491 ) 4,192
Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 248 327 248
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 119,312 $ 132,302 $ 317,047 $ 349,425
Non-GAAP gross margin 20.8 % 19.7 % 19.1 % 18.6 %
Non-GAAP operating income reconciliation3:
GAAP operating (loss) income $ (10,202 ) $ 49,778 $ 7,738 $ 112,848
Add back items:
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 13,764 11,657 47,811 30,973
Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures 725 19 3,374 124
Stock-based compensation 6,367 5,470 16,728 14,131
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 111 - (104 ) -
Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 770 385 (491 ) 4,192
Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 248 327 248
Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 46,356 655 61,948 12,805
Non-GAAP operating income $ 57,891 $ 68,212 $ 137,331 $ 175,321
Non-GAAP operating margin 10.1 % 10.2 % 8.3 % 9.3 %
Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4:
GAAP net (loss) income $ (37,066 ) $ 43,528 $ (36,056 ) $ 88,566
Add back items:
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 13,764 11,657 47,811 30,973
Accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures 725 19 3,374 124
Stock-based compensation 6,367 5,470 16,728 14,131
Non-cash interest expense 502 540 1,726 1,609
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 111 - (104 ) (827 )
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - - - (99 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,154 -
Gain on sale of subsidiary - - (1,270 ) -
Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 770 385 (491 ) 4,192
Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 248 327 248
Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 46,356 655 61,948 12,805
Income taxes5 13,353 (4,586 ) 1,427 (13,236 )
Non-GAAP net income $ 44,882 $ 57,916 $ 96,574 $ 138,486
Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share $ 0.43 $ 0.56 $ 0.92 $ 1.33
Non-GAAP diluted number of shares:
GAAP diluted number of shares 103,510 103,720 102,873 103,738
Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units & stock options 1,419 - 1,809 -
Non-GAAP diluted number of shares 104,929 103,720 104,682 103,738
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6:
GAAP net (loss) income $ (37,066 ) $ 43,528 $ (36,056 ) $ 88,566
Add back items:
Income tax provision 19,807 5,635 18,469 11,203
Interest expense 10,101 10,939 34,751 33,011
Amortization of definite-lived intangibles 13,764 11,657 47,811 30,973
Depreciation expense 23,870 24,017 74,060 67,306
Stock-based compensation 6,367 5,470 16,728 14,131
Loss (gain) on sale of assets 111 - (104 ) (827 )
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - - - (99 )
Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,154 -
Gain on sale of subsidiary - - (1,270 ) -
Unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge 770 385 (491 ) 4,192
Purchase accounting related inventory markup - 248 327 248
Impairment, restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges 46,356 655 61,948 12,805
Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,080 $ 102,534 $ 217,327 $ 261,509
Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.7 % 15.3 % 13.1 % 13.9 %
Free cash flow reconciliation:
Operating cash flow $ 58,852 $ 80,006 $ 139,814 $ 195,314
Capital expenditures, net (33,659 ) (26,281 ) (113,783 ) (76,095 )
Free cash flow $ 25,193 $ 53,725 $ 26,031 $ 119,219


1 This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations.
2 Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, and purchase accounting related inventory markup.
3 Non-GAAP operating income and operating margin measures exclude amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on sale of assets, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment of goodwill, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges.
4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of intangibles, accelerated depreciation associated with plant closures, stock-based compensation expense, non-cash interest expense on debt (before consideration of capitalized interest), loss (gain) on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment of goodwill, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.
5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.
6 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes, interest expense, amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, loss (gain) on sale of assets, change in fair value of warrant liabilities, loss on extinguishment of debt, gain on sale of subsidiary, unrealized loss (gain) on commodity hedge, purchase accounting related inventory markup, impairment of goodwill, restructuring, acquisition-related costs, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.

