Citadel founder hosts APAC workers at Tokyo Disney celebration

(MENAFN) In a grand gesture to mark recent milestones achieved by Citadel and Citadel Securities, billionaire founder Ken Griffin generously treated more than 1,200 employees from their Asia-Pacific offices to an all-expenses-paid trip to Tokyo Disney with their loved ones. The extravagant three-day celebration, initially reported by Bloomberg, took place over the weekend, with Ken Griffin covering all costs, including travel, accommodation, entertainment, tickets, and meals. Citadel confirmed the event to FOX Business on Tuesday.



The motivation behind this remarkable excursion was the inability of Asia-Pacific employees to attend a similar event held last year in Orlando, Florida. These restrictions were a result of COVID-19, prompting the firm to organize this special three-day event in Tokyo. It's worth noting that the Florida event, entirely funded by Ken Griffin, had involved employees from the United States, Canada, and Europe, along with their families, amounting to approximately 10,000 participants, according to Citadel.



For Citadel, the occasion was to commemorate its 30th anniversary, which originally fell in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, Citadel Securities celebrated two decades of operation in 2022. The Tokyo Disney event served as a combined celebration for both companies, reflecting their remarkable journeys.



Ken Griffin, whose vast personal wealth is substantially tied to Citadel LLC, ranks as one of the world's wealthiest individuals. As of Tuesday afternoon, Forbes estimated his net worth at approximately USD33.5 billion, while Bloomberg's measure slightly exceeded that figure at USD35.6 billion.



The Tokyo Disney trip encompassed all Asia-Pacific employees, their partners, and children, according to Citadel. In a display of leadership participation, Ken Griffin and other top executives from the companies were also part of this memorable event, reflecting a culture of appreciation and recognition within the organizations.

