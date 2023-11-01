Sorriso Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subject Dosed In Phase 1/1B Clinical Trial Of SOR102

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) First-in-Human Study of Novel Oral Dual-Acting Antibody in Development for Treatment of Patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sorriso Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company developing novel oral antibodies in immune-mediated disease, today announced that the first subject has been dosed in the company's Phase 1/1b clinical program of SOR102. SOR102 is a dual-acting oral biologic treatment targeting TNF⍺ and IL-23(p19) that is being developed for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).“We are excited to initiate this first-in-human trial of SOR102 as there remains a significant need for improved therapies for patients suffering from IBD,” said Ciara Kennedy, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Sorriso.“We believe that SOR102, which addresses two validated targets and is designed to act locally within inflamed GI tissue, has the potential to be an oral first-line advanced therapy, with a superior efficacy and safety profile over existing systemically administered biologics and novel oral therapies.”This Phase 1 trial is a randomized, double-blind study consisting of three parts. Parts 1 and 2 will evaluate safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics (PK) of single ascending oral doses and multiple oral doses in healthy participants. Part 3 will evaluate safety, tolerability, PK, and clinical and biological activity of multiple oral doses of SOR102 in patients with mild to severe ulcerative colitis. The trial is expected to enroll up to 60 adult participants at sites in the United Kingdom and Europe. More information about the trial is available at , identifier NCT06080048.About SOR102SOR102 simultaneously inhibits TNF⍺ and IL-23(p19), two clinically validated drivers of IBD, providing combination therapy locally within inflamed tissue with minimal systemic exposure. This dual targeting approach may increase efficacy through simultaneous blockade of different mechanisms of IBD.About Sorriso PharmaceuticalsSorriso Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of disease-modifying antibodies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. The Sorriso platform generates potent antibodies that can be delivered orally and are designed to maintain activity throughout the human intestine.For more information, please visit

